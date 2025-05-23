Have you been feeling lonely, even when you weren’t alone? Or maybe you felt unseen or unheard? It’s time to talk about loneliness and all the ways it might be holding you back. Once, talking about loneliness was an uncomfortable conversation. Now, it’s acknowledged that being lonely is an issue faced by many people.

While it isn’t a mental health condition itself, loneliness can have serious impacts on your health in numerous ways. In fact, it can affect your physical health as much as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, according to Lifeline Australia. Social relationships are a basic human necessity – where would we be without the meaningful connections and people in our lives?

From a sense of emptiness to feeling worthless or misunderstood, loneliness can manifest itself in different ways for different people. When we feel a certain way, our brains naturally try to make sense of those feelings. You might try to justify your sadness, going as far as creating reasons for why you’re lonely. It might even be a way to protect yourself from the dangers of getting hurt emotionally.

Loneliness can lead to more intense feelings of sadness, too. More than one in 10 older Australians experience depression, according to Healthdirect Australia, but it’s difficult to recognise in adults over 65 at times, with some symptoms mistaken for ageing. Poor physical health, social isolation and loss were the main contributors to depression for this age group, based on their research.

Are you feeling lonely even when you’re not alone? (Credit: Canva)

Why do I feel lonely?

Loneliness can be tied to the emotional, mental, and social changes that occur in later years, Australian Psychological Society’s CEO, Dr Zena Burgess, suggests. Life’s many chapters, such as retirement, loss of a partner, or caregiving responsibilities, can influence or even exaggerate these changes in your life.

“These transitions often come with a loss of daily structure, social interaction, and a sense of belonging, leading to feelings of isolation,” she says.

A 2024 National Seniors survey of Australians over 50 found that for many participants, loneliness was linked to loss. Death, unresolved disagreements, and distance separated people from previously significant relationships.

Find ways to open your circle. (Credit: Canva)

How can I stop feeling alone?

If you’re searching for fulfilment, Dr Burgess recommends groups and initiatives that foster a sense of community and belonging as a great place to start.

“Think of your favourite hobbies or pastimes – there’s a group for just about anything these days,” she says.

“Recreational sport, another great option, gives people the chance to be part of a community, build friendships and generate feelings of togetherness.”

Volunteering can provide a sense of purpose and expose you to a whole range of meaningful connections. Gardening or spending time outdoors can help you reconnect with nature. Travel is a time-honoured way to experience new social interactions.

You complete each other. (Credit: Family Spirit)

Who can I talk to about getting help?

A better life is only one phone call away. Register your number with FriendLine, a Friends for Good initiative, to receive a call a few times a week for a friendly chat with an anonymous volunteer.

If you need urgent help, please call Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or make use of their 24/7 web chat to connect with a counsellor.

