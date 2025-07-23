Could a divorce change your life? Here’s how to get legal help that won’t cost you a kidney

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

No matter why your relationship has ended, or still is, change can be difficult and unpredictable to navigate – especially when it ends with divorce.

Roughly 1 in 10 women who separate from their partners experience homelessness within a year, according to JustFund’s family lawyers. And women aged over 55 now make up the fastest-growing group of homeless Australians.

But this doesn’t have to be you. JustFund offers a new path forward by providing legal funding to help you afford a good family lawyer during separation or divorce.

More than 75% of JustFund’s clients are women struggling to afford the legal costs of separation or divorce. (Credit: JustFund)

There are many circumstances where women find themselves staying in an unhappy relationship. Not because they want to, but because they can’t afford the legal costs to leave.

Whether you’re a stay-at-home mum with no access to finances, a career woman struggling under your partner’s financial control, or in your midlife years, JustFund is there for you.

From the grief of closing a chapter to the financial burden of separation and living arrangement changes, it’s important to prioritise yourself through the often-slow journey of divorce.

Take control of the script and make choices that put your wellbeing at the center.

Start your healing journey

There’s no race when it comes to moving on from divorce.

But if you’re struggling to afford a divorce lawyer and are in an unhappy marriage, then JustFund might be the solution for you.

A housing crisis, unending cost-of-living pressures, and a growing awareness of coercive control create the “perfect storm”. JustFund offers a tangible solution, providing the resources and assurance you need to move on safely and with dignity.

Whether it’s out of the blue, a mutual decision, or even your choice – you’re allowed to feel however you do, for however long.

Healing is not a linear process, so don’t try to cut corners! Humans are fickle creatures with so much love to give and too much sorrow to keep bottled up inside.

Opening up to someone, whether a professional counsellor or close friend, is great if you’re feeling overwhelmed. With legal costs temporarily covered by JustFund, that allows you the space to focus on your physical, emotional and mental wellbeing.

People want to help, so don’t be afraid to ask – in fact, it’s good for you!

It’s times such as these where we need family the most. (Credit: Canva)

According to positive psychology coach Diane Dreher, verbalising our emotions can help limit their power in the moment.

In her article, ‘Why Talking About Our Problems Makes Us Feel Better’, she explains that “when we give words to our emotions … we become less reactive and more mindfully aware”.

Surround yourself with loved ones and embrace this new chapter in your life.

Take it as an opportunity to reinvigorate your life – pick up a creative hobby or cross things off your bucket list.

Practice self-care, even if it’s as simple as quick meditation sessions or seeing the grandkids.

Consider your financial security

Getting legal advice is helpful if you’ve got assets to protect or feel insecure about your future financial situation.

Australian Family Lawyers’ Bill Kordos says that when it comes to splitting finances, earning capacity is a huge consideration.

“What you earn can impact how your property is divided and the amount of spousal support you’re entitled to,” he tells New Idea. “Where one party has a lower or complete lack of earning capacity, this may mean they’re entitled to a greater share of spousal support.”

There are no upfront costs with JustFunds. Simply repay after the matter is resolved. (Credit: Canva)

The goal, Bill shares, is to ensure that everyone can maintain a reasonable living standard post-divorce.

“If one person has more ability to earn money, they’ll also have a greater ability to pay more to support any children,” he explains.

“So, in those cases, they’ll be required to pay a greater share of child support.”

Continue to communicate after divorce

To avoid hurting anyone, manage any ongoing conflicts between you and your ex.

If everyone feels safe and secure, affected family members will learn to adjust accordingly to new routines and environments.

Post-separation counselling can help if communicating with your former partner is difficult.

One of the biggest, and perhaps hardest changes that you’ll face is rethinking your living arrangements.

JustFund is an Australian-wide service in partnership with 900 family law firms. (Credit: Canva)

Even if separation is much needed, trying to adjust to living without a person you know intimately can feel quite jarring at first.

Living with other people can soften the blow. If that’s not an option for you, then make having your own personal space feel liberating.

Want to learn more about how JustFund can help you?

Contact them today at justfund.com.au.