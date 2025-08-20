  •  
Wake up and glow with 7 of the best overnight beauty products

Meet the skincare products of your dreams...
stephanie de nobile
Reese Witherspoon in pyjamas and sleep mask holding a mug surrounded by nighttime beauty productsInstagram
The term “beauty sleep” is often thrown around in a playful tone, but it turns out a decent night’s rest can work wonders for your skin. Pair that with a solid skincare routine and you’ve got the perfect combo for a luminous complexion.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite overnight beauty products that work their magic while you sleep, so that you can wake up feeling fresh-faced and ready to glow.

The best overnight beauty products for 2025

No7 Future Renew Repair Night Serum
(Credit: No7 )

01

No7 Future Renew Repair Night Serum

$67.99 at Priceline

Before drifting off, prep your skin with a targeted night serum. No7’s bestselling Future Renew formula works hard while you snooze to support the skin’s barrier thanks to a handy helping of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamins C and E.

Endota Performance+ Overnight Glow Treatment
(Credit: Endota )

02

Endota Performance+ Overnight Glow Treatment

$145 at Endota

This overnight mask deploys a powerful blend of glycolic acid and retinol to target fine lines while exfoliating skin.

Apply1-2 pumps after cleansing and wake up to a smooth, youthful looking complexion.

Viviology Retinal Eye Cream
(Credit: Viviology)

03

Viviology Retinal Eye Cream

$48 at Adore Beauty

Infused with peptides and nourishing shea butter, this retinal powered cream helps smooth skin around the delicate eye area while keeping it hydrated. Antioxidant- rich green tea and Kakadu plum help to depuff and refresh.

Ole Henriksen Après Skin Multi-Use Rich Rescue Crème
(Credit: Ole Henriksen)

04

Ole Henriksen Après Skin Multi-Use Rich Rescue Crème

$65 at Sephora

This multitasking moisturiser doubles as a leave-on mask to restore moisture and soothe dry stressed skin.

Its rich texture glides over skin, and the mix of Scandinavian superberry oils and ceramides help nourish and nurture for a healthier complexion.

Natio Glow Luscious Overnight Lip Mask
(Credit: Natio)

05

Natio Glow Luscious Overnight Lip Mask

$14.95 at Myer

Natio’s buttery botanical balm is filled with nurturing plant oils, sweet almond and goji berry to repair and soften lips while you snooze.

The results? A deeply hydrated and plump pout.

AHC Hyaluro-Deep Overday + Night Gel
(Credit: AHC )

06

AHC Hyaluro-Deep Overday + Night Gel

$49.99 at Priceline

Give your face a deep dose of hydration with AHC’s refreshing gel-cream. The innovative formula works overtime to plump and condition the skin for a bright and glowing complexion.

BUBBLE Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask
{Credit: BUBBLE)

07

BUBBLE Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask

$30 at Priceline

This bestselling sleep mask brightens and deeply hydrates the skin so you can wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Maple sap supports the skin barrier, while mandelic and kojic acid gently exfoliates to reveal glowing skin.

Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

