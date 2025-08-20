Wake up and glow with 7 of the best overnight beauty products

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

The term “beauty sleep” is often thrown around in a playful tone, but it turns out a decent night’s rest can work wonders for your skin. Pair that with a solid skincare routine and you’ve got the perfect combo for a luminous complexion.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite overnight beauty products that work their magic while you sleep, so that you can wake up feeling fresh-faced and ready to glow.

The best overnight beauty products for 2025

(Credit: No7 ) 01 No7 Future Renew Repair Night Serum $67.99 at Priceline Before drifting off, prep your skin with a targeted night serum. No7’s bestselling Future Renew formula works hard while you snooze to support the skin’s barrier thanks to a handy helping of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamins C and E. Shop Now

(Credit: Endota ) 02 Endota Performance+ Overnight Glow Treatment $145 at Endota This overnight mask deploys a powerful blend of glycolic acid and retinol to target fine lines while exfoliating skin. Apply1-2 pumps after cleansing and wake up to a smooth, youthful looking complexion. Shop Now

(Credit: Viviology) 03 Viviology Retinal Eye Cream $48 at Adore Beauty Infused with peptides and nourishing shea butter, this retinal powered cream helps smooth skin around the delicate eye area while keeping it hydrated. Antioxidant- rich green tea and Kakadu plum help to depuff and refresh. Shop Now

(Credit: Ole Henriksen) 04 Ole Henriksen Après Skin Multi-Use Rich Rescue Crème $65 at Sephora This multitasking moisturiser doubles as a leave-on mask to restore moisture and soothe dry stressed skin. Its rich texture glides over skin, and the mix of Scandinavian superberry oils and ceramides help nourish and nurture for a healthier complexion. Shop Now

(Credit: Natio) 05 Natio Glow Luscious Overnight Lip Mask $14.95 at Myer Natio’s buttery botanical balm is filled with nurturing plant oils, sweet almond and goji berry to repair and soften lips while you snooze. The results? A deeply hydrated and plump pout. Shop Now

(Credit: AHC ) 06 AHC Hyaluro-Deep Overday + Night Gel $49.99 at Priceline Give your face a deep dose of hydration with AHC’s refreshing gel-cream. The innovative formula works overtime to plump and condition the skin for a bright and glowing complexion. Shop Now

{Credit: BUBBLE) 07 BUBBLE Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask $30 at Priceline This bestselling sleep mask brightens and deeply hydrates the skin so you can wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Maple sap supports the skin barrier, while mandelic and kojic acid gently exfoliates to reveal glowing skin. Shop Now

