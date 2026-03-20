Why Siem Reap NEEDS to be at the TOP of your travel list in 2026

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From ancient ruins combed over with nature, to a floating village in the middle of a lake, a whole new world awaits at Siem Reap.

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Despite being Cambodia’s second-largest city, it’s certainly the most culturally significant, and one of southeast Asia’s best glimpses into an ancient world.

Not sold yet? Here are our top things to see, do and taste in Siem Reap. Better start booking!

Unforgettable moments in Siem Reap, Cambodia

Siem Reap is more than just a destination. To soak up culture beyond the extraordinary, add these spots to your itinerary.

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Travel back in time

Siem Reap is a city where culture is deeply embedded into the everyday and proof of its grand ancient history around every corner.

If you’re not careful, it’ll feel as if you’ve gone back to a world beyond anything we could ever imagine!

Built in the early 12th century, the roughly 900-year-old Angkor Wat was originally built as a Hindu temple, eventually converting to Buddhism.

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Travel back to ancient times. (Credit: Supplied)

You’ll find people visiting throughout the year, with many admirers timing their trip with the equinox alignment (March and September) to watch the sun rise over the central tower.

But don’t stop your shrine-hopping there. Bayon Temple is another spectacular destination to add to your old-world itinerary.

After all, who could pass up the chance to see serene, smiling faces carved into ancient stone towers? Talk about the ultimate photobomb!

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For film buffs, Ta Prohm is a must-visit, often called the Tomb Raider Temple due to its depiction in the 2001 film.

As part of the Small Circuit that covers the main temples of Angkor it’s just a 20-minute drive from Siem Reap city.

Enjoy local delicacies. (Credit: Supplied)

Indulge in local cuisine

Check out the vendors on Pub Street selling popular, budget-friendly snacks from food carts – think grilled caramelised bananas, frog skewers (allegedly similar to chicken), flavoursome beef sausages and papaya salad.

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Adventurous foodies can then head toward the Siem Reap Night Markets, just a stone’s throw away from Pub Street, for exotic, local treats like crispy, deep-fried crickets and tarantulas.

Still hungry? Don’t forget to hunt down a Num Pang, the Cambodian equivalent of a Vietnamese Banh Mi – a crispy baguette loaded with pate, meat, herbs and pickled vegetables.

Up there with one of the most popular variations ordered by locals is the Num Pang Saik Ko Ang – a Num Pang filled with grilled, marinated beef skewers. Delicious!

Collect souvenirs of iconic landmarks. (Credit: Supplied)

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Collect souvenirs and gadgets

You can’t say you’ve been to Siem Reap without exploring the bustling markets. Grab some succulent street food (yes, more) before strolling past the many stalls lined with iconic souvenirs and knick-knacks.

You’ll find no shortage of things to buy – you can’t go wrong with a pair of chopsticks or hand-carved wooden toys.

If you’re hoping to really immerse yourself in the culture, head to Phsar Leu (Upper Market) for the most authentic Cambodian experience.

However be warned – English is only spoken minimally as most vendors cater to locals.

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For something easier to navigate, try Phsar Chas (the Old Market) or popular tourist-focused spots Angkor Night Market and Noon Night Markets (just down the road from each other)

Stroll through the crowds at night. (Credit: Supplied)

Explore the nightlife

Pub Street is certainly worthy of its name, coined by locals in 2008 to reflect the increasingly dense concentration of bars and night clubs in the area.

As the sun sets, this vibrant party patch goes off with live music and never-ending happy hours.

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For cosy bars, head to the street’s north end (The Lane), and for something a little more formal and traditional, give the tail end (The Passage) a go.

Any late-night shopping can be done at the Angkor Night Market before stopping in at The Red Piano Bar for a Tomb Raider Cocktail – the ultimate Pub Street nightcap.