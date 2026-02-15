Need an escape? We’ve found the best cheap hotels in Asia for a luxurious getaway

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Forever dream of checking your family into a luxe, tropical resort but can’t ever seem to justify the cost? These cheap hotels are the solution to your travel woes!

Luxury can be achieved for less than $200 a night in Asia which is a far cry from the hotel prices back home.

And with the region boasting mouth-watering food, stunning scenery and rich culture, it’s a destination seriously worth having on your radar.

Here we’ve rounded up the best affordable – yet fancy – resorts in the area, so the days of wishing you were there can start to look more like the real deal. You’re welcome.

1. Aonang Fiore Resort, Thailand

The infinity pool and outdoor deck boast beautiful mountain views. (Credit: Supplied)

While Aonang Fiore doesn’t have direct access to a beach, it certainly makes up for it with an infinity pool overlooking the mountainous Krabi region.

Surrounded by tall palm trees and lush greenscapes, rows of luxe cottages and premium villas make for an epic secluded getaway.

Following a dip in the resort’s stunning pool, sit down for a fresh, on-site banquet at De’Fish Seafood Restaurant.

Surrounded by twinkling lights, picturesque scenery and a soft breeze, you’re all set for a fun, romantic night under the stars.

The secluded sanctuary is only a five-minute drive away from the famous Ao Nang beach if you’re eager to explore.

2. Henann Garden Resort, The Philippines

Sit back and relax on the private beach. (Credit: Supplied)

A short stroll from Boracay Island’s world-famous white sand beaches lies a tropical resort decorated with swaying palms, multiple swimming pools and private access to the beach. So, basically, the dream getaway.

And on the itinerary? Swimming up to the pool bar and ordering a cheeky cocktail. Followed, of course, by lounging on sun chairs at the nearby beach and taking in the island’s stunning panoramic views.

To end the night right feast on Filipino, Asian and Western-influenced dishes at the all-day on-site eatery, Garden Cafe.

3. Moracea by Khao Lak Resort, Thailand

Enjoy the sunset with a cocktail or two. (Credit: Supplied)

At Moracea by Khao Lak Resort, the staff strive to make your stay feel like paradise on Earth – which sounds pretty good to us.

Whether you’re with company, or looking for solo time, you’ll have plenty to keep you occupied.

Book in a soothing massage at their in-house spa, then relax by the outdoor pool with a fruity cocktail in hand.

After a dip in the water, soak up the sunset views at The Malila.

It’s one of their two beachfront restaurants – featuring fragrant Thai and international dishes.

4. The Leela Kovalam, A Raviz hotel, India

Swing your hips all the way to their on-site jazz bar. (Credit: Supplied)

Sat on a cliff’s edge and overlooking the Arabian Sea, The Leela looks like something straight from a postcard.

If the timeless charm of the rooms and villas isn’t enough to butter you up, then surely the view from the candlelit Sky Bar will do it!

But there’s more to do than simply gawk at the ocean – soak in the sun by the pool, nibble on pastries, sip coffee by the bistro or spend your time swaying to live jazz at the on-site bar.

Later, dine on fresh, local, seafood at their beachfront restaurant, The Tides.

5. Olalani Resort Hotel & Condotel, Vietnam

Kick your feet up on a sunlounge or float in the blue pool. (Credit: Supplied)

At Olalani, relaxation is always on the table.

The resort village captures the very best of coastal Vietnam, with crystal blue pools and palm trees that beckon you toward the sanctuary’s private beach.

The sunsets are always out of this world, so we’d suggest switching your phone off and finding a lounge with perfect views to watch the magic unfold.

With Hoi An only a 25-minute drive away, a daytrip to the ancient town is a must!

Stroll through the streets and explore the bustling markets.

Cafe-hopping is a fun way to taste the region’s best.

For lunch, fill up on banh mi or slurp your way through a bowl of pho.

Located 10 minutes from Da Nang International Airport, the hotel also offers airport shuttles – bonus.

