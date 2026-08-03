Beat the winter burnout! Best ways to finish the coldest season strong

Are you feeling more drained than usual this far into winter?

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Do you get that bone-deep level of exhaustion that not even a good night’s rest seems to cure? You’re not the only one; we promise.

After months of grey skies and spending more time indoors curled up by the heater, you’re likely waking up feeling flat, fatigued, and thoroughly over the cold winter weather.

And until spring returns with sunshine and pretty petals, “the August effect” might be to blame for your current dip – what we like to call the “lag point” of winter.

By late winter, the cumulative impact of shorter days and less sunlight means many Australians are quietly running low on Vitamin D – the crucial ‘sunshine vitamin’ that supports your bone strength, muscle function, and healthy immunity.

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When your Vitamin D levels dip, your body’s natural resilience takes a hit, leaving you feeling susceptible to winter bugs and fatigue lingering longer than usual.

Many Australians feel their immunity dips in August. (Credit: Getty Images)

Spot the signs

It’s quite common for people to not realise there’s an issue until blood tests reveal a deficiency.

Subtle clues that your body’s natural resilience has taken a hit include:

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● Muscle aches or weakness

● Persistent fatigue or low energy

● Low mood or “flatness”

● Slower recovery from illness

Spring back from the winter fatigue with the right support. (Credit: Getty Images)

The good news? August is the ultimate time to take back control of your wellbeing and prepare your body for the vibrant spring ahead (we’re counting down the days!).

But don’t just take our word for it – speak to your GP and visit your local TerryWhite Chemmart for a quick consultation to see what’s going on with your health.

To help you fight winter fatigue, protect your immunity, and get your health to-do list cleared in one easy visit, we sat down with TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist Lauren Haworth.

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CareClinic Consult with TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist, Lauren Haworth, Maddingley, VIC.

Stay vigilant: winter isn’t over yet, with TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist Lauren Haworth.

I’m a bit late with my flu vaccination this year. Have I missed the boat?

Not at all! Many people believe the flu season wraps up in August, but that’s not the case. Last year, we saw flu activity extending well into December. Influenza is unpredictable, and it’s never too late to bolster your defences. Getting vaccinated now provides a vital shield that can protect you for the months ahead, even as we move into spring and summer.

What about COVID-19? Is that something I still need to worry about?

While we might not hear about it in the headlines as much, COVID-19 is still circulating, and staying up to date with your vaccinations remains the best way to reduce the risk of severe illness (especially for older people). The best thing is you don’t need to make a separate trip – we can administer your COVID-19 and flu vaccinations at the same time. Plus, it’s still free for everyone, so there’s never been a better time to get your health “to-do” list cleared in one go.

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Is there anything else I should think about getting protected against?

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is often thought of as a childhood illness, but it can cause significant respiratory issues in older adults, such as severe bronchitis or pneumonia. Access to funded vaccines against RSV has recently changed and is now available for free for adults aged 75 and over, as well as for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples aged 60 and older. Better yet, RSV vaccinations can be given by your local pharmacist, who can also assess your eligibility.

What about beyond vaccinations?

Think of us as your year-round health hub. When you come in for your vaccinations, we can also use that time to review your current medications, check your blood pressure, or discuss any lingering health concerns that often crop up during the colder months. Whether it’s a quick health check or advice on managing your long-term wellness, we’re here to help you stay in your prime, long after winter fades.

For more information, go to terrywhitechemmart.com.au

Visit your local TerryWhite Chemmart for more information. (Credit: TerryWhite Chemmart)

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