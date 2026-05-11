The expert’s guide to getting your flu shot (and why there’s a new vaccine every year)

Sniffles, a sore throat, feeling run down … it’s easy to brush off these symptoms as “just a cold”. But when influenza strikes, it’s a whole different story.

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The flu isn’t just a bad cold – it can lead to serious complications, especially for young children, older adults and those with underlying health issues.

Getting the flu shot is a safe, effective way to protect yourself and your community.

There’s no scary surprises, just smart science, So, how does it help you?

The sooner you can book in for a vaccination, the better your chances of protection. (Credit: Supplied)

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It trains your immune system

Think of the flu shot as a “practice run” for your immune system.

The vaccine introduces your body to a harmless version of the flu virus.

This tiny preview doesn’t make you sick but teaches your immune system to recognise the real virus if you encounter it.

It helps you fight back faster

If you do catch the flu after getting vaccinated (which can happen), your body is already prepared to fight it.

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That usually means milder symptoms, a shorter illness, less time in bed, and a faster recovery.

Your immune system has learned the mechanisms, so itcan respond before the virus takes hold.

Get your family back on their feet quicker this flu season. (Credit: Supplied)

It targets the most likely strains

Scientists update the flu vaccine each year to match the strains most likely to circulate that season, so this year’s batch is designed for 2026.

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This helps your body stay one step ahead of the virus and improves the vaccine’s effectiveness – hence the need to get vaccinated yearly.

New strains of the flu require annual updates to the shot. (Credit: Supplied)

It protects people around you too

Getting the flu shot isn’t just about protecting yourself, it also helps those around you.

By lowering your chances of getting sick, you reduce the risk of spreading the flu to friends, family, and vulnerable people with weaker immune systems.

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Side effects are usually mild and short-lived

According to research, most people normally experience only minor side effects like a sore arm, slight fever or fatigue.

These are temporary and indicate your immune system is responding and building protection, which is exactly what you want.

CareClinic Consult with New Idea and TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist, Michael Thorp, Carina, QLD.

Flu Vaccination: TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist, Michael Thorp, answers your questions…

Why do some people feel sick after getting the flu vaccination? Can it actually give you the flu?

It’s one of the most common things we hear, and the short answer is: no, the flu vaccination cannot give you the flu, as the virus in the shot is inactive.

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What you’re feeling is actually your immune system practising to fight the virus, which can sometimes result in a slightly sore arm or a mild, short-lived feeling of being under the weather.

It’s actually a sign that your immune system is working and building that vital shield for the season ahead.

I rarely get sick. Is it really worth making an appointment?

Definitely. Staying healthy is about being proactive rather than reactive.

While things like diet, exercise, sleep and hydration are the cornerstone of good health, the vaccination is a vital extra shield.

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Even if you’re fit and active, the flu can knock you around for a week or more, leading to missed work or cancelled plans.

By protecting yourself, you’re also protecting the people you interact with who might not be as resilient, like elderly neighbours, newborns and young children, or colleagues with underlying health issues.

Why do I need a new vaccination every year?

Unfortunately, the flu is a bit of a shape-shifter.

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The dominant strains change from year to year, so the vaccine is updated annually.

Think of it like a software update for your immune system – you need this year’s version to protect against this year’s germs.

Plus, immunity naturally wanes over time, so that annual booster ensures your protection is at its peak just as the winter chill sets in.

I’ve always been a bit needle-shy. How do you handle nervous patients?

Believe it or not, many of us pharmacists were once nervous patients too!

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We’ve seen it all, and are trained to make the whole experience as comfortable as possible, in the private, calm environment of a CareClinic.

People are often surprised when we say it’s all done!

For more information, head to terrywhitechemmart.com.au

Visit your local TerryWhite Chemmart for more information. (Credit: TerryWhite Chemmart)

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