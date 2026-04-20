Over 65? The expert’s guide to vaccines you need to stay healthy this winter

As the cooler months approach, it’s a good time for older Australians to think about protecting their health.

Advertisement

Winter viruses and infections tend to circulate more widely, and people over 65 can be vulnerable to complications.

The good news is that simple steps, such as vaccination and early medical care, can make a big difference. To help you, here is an expert’s guide on vaccines for those over 65.

Speak to a TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist today. (Credit: Supplied)

Flu (Influenza)

For older Australians, the flu can be more than just a rough week in bed, it can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia or hospitalisation.

Advertisement

Our immune systems naturally weaken with age, which makes it harder for the body to fight off infections.

That’s why an annual flu vaccine is so important, especially before winter arrives.

Small everyday habits like washing hands regularly and avoiding close contact with sick people can also help lower the risk.

If flu symptoms such as fever, fatigue or a persistent cough appear, it’s wise to seek medical advice early.

Advertisement

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus)

RSV is a common respiratory virus that many people associate with children, but it can also affect older adults quite seriously.

It often begins like a mild cold but can develop into bronchitis or pneumonia in people over 65.

Those with heart or lung conditions may be particularly vulnerable.

The good news is that vaccines are now available to help protect older Australians from severe illness.

Advertisement

Staying aware of symptoms and seeing a doctor if breathing problems or worsening cough develop can make a real difference.

Get the jab and stay protected this winter. (Credit: Supplied)

Shingles

Shingles can come as an unpleasant surprise later in life, causing a painful rash that can last for weeks.

It happens when the chickenpox virus, which many people had as children, becomes active again as immunity declines with age.

Advertisement

For some people, the pain can continue even after the rash fades, a condition known as post-herpetic neuralgia.

Vaccination offers strong protection and is recommended for many older Australians.

Prompt treatment from a GP can also help ease symptoms and reduce the risk of long-lasting pain.

Staying safe is more than just getting vaccinated – practice good hygiene. (Credit: Supplied)

Advertisement

Whooping Cough (Pertussis)

Whooping cough isn’t just a childhood illness – adults can catch it too, and it can be particularly exhausting for older people.

The infection causes severe coughing fits that may linger for weeks and can interfere with sleep and daily life.

Protection from earlier vaccinations fades over time, which is why booster shots are recommended.

Keeping vaccinations up to date is especially important for grandparents who spend time with young babies.

Advertisement

It’s a simple step that helps protect both your own health and the wellbeing of the family around you.

CareClinic Consult with New Idea and TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist, Clint Deans, Kardinya, WA.

Over 65? Roll up your sleeves for winter: TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist, Clint Deans, answers your questions…

Q: I like to stay proactive with my health. What are the essential vaccinations I should be getting for winter?

The most common essentials we discuss at the pharmacy are the annual flu vaccination, which for those over 60 years is an ‘enhanced’ version designed to give your immune system a stronger boost, alongside immunisations to protect against shingles, pneumococcal disease and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Your TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist can check your records and advise exactly what you need.

Advertisement

Plus, many of these vaccinations are available at no cost to you under the National Immunisation Program (NIP).

Q: Am I able to get all those at once or should I space them out?

In most cases, ‘co-administration’ (getting more than one vaccination in a single visit) is perfectly safe and highly effective.

For example, many of our CareClinic visitors choose to tick off their flu and COVID boosters in one go.

While it’s a great time-saver, our pharmacists always tailor the approach to you.

Advertisement

If you’re managing a chronic condition or simply prefer to space things out, we can create a schedule that feels comfortable.

Our goal is to get you protected with the least amount of disruption to your life.

Q: What else can I do to protect myself this winter?

Vaccinations are your foundation, but they aren’t the whole house!

Colder weather can sometimes affect our habits, so it’s a great time for a blood pressure check or to review your medications and ensure everything is working exactly as it should.

Advertisement

In the CareClinic, we also offer weight management consultations and even advise on vitamin D levels, which can take a hit when spending more time indoors.

Think of us as your health hub – whether it’s a vaccination, a quick health check or just some advice on staying active during the chilly weather, we’re here to help you navigate the season with confidence.

Visit your local TerryWhite Chemmart. (Credit: Supplied)

Advertisement