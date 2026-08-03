“She’s very normal”: Identity of first 2027 MAFS bride revealed

Married At First Sight‘s 2027 series has officially begun filming and New Idea can exclusively reveal the identity of one of this year’s mystery brides.

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While the 2027 season isn’t set to air until early next year, we have already been given intel on who is walking down the aisle.

New Idea can reveal that Sarina Monastirli, who comes from a theatre background in Victoria, has quietly joined the social experiment.

While many reality hopefuls arrive with thousands of followers, Sarina has largely flown under the radar, which insiders say actually made her stand out during casting.

“She isn’t an influencer,” a production source tells New Idea. “She’s very normal compared to what people might expect.”

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The insider says Sarina has already tied the knot with a café owner, and so far, the match appears promising.

“They’ve been on their honeymoon and filmed their Honesty Box already,” the source reveals. “They actually seem to be going really well.”

Sarina Monastirli has been identified as one of next year’s brides. (Credit: Instagram)

Who else has been cast on MAFS 2027?

Behind the scenes, producers have assembled what insiders describe as one of the strongest groups of brides the show has ever featured.

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“I wouldn’t necessarily say they’re the youngest cast ever,” one source laughs. “But the brides are all gorgeous.”

The insider says Sarina is among the more understated contestants.

While recent seasons have leaned heavily into larger-than-life personalities, sources insist this year’s contestants are a mix of genuine singles and confident characters who know exactly who they are.

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“There are some huge personalities,” the insider says. “But most of the guys are actually nice.”

“There is probably one groom who’ll become this season’s villain, but that’s about it.”

New Idea has been told that the MAFS Australia 2027 brides will be a talking point of the season. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Big changes for the 2027 season

Production has also undergone some noticeable changes this year.

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According to those working on the series, many of the weddings have been filmed at smaller venues rather than the lavish locations that have become synonymous with previous seasons.

“They haven’t been using the huge venues we’ve seen before,” our insider says. “Everything feels a little more scaled back.”

“You can already see the budget tightening. The weddings have been much smaller this year, and production hasn’t been using the big, iconic venues we’ve seen in previous seasons, like the Sydney Opera House or Swifts Estate, where Kyle’s wedding was filmed.”

Filming has been taking place across Sydney in recent weeks, with rumours also circulating among the crew that another wedding could still take place in Byron Bay later in production.

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Despite the smaller weddings, the 2027 season is set to be one of the biggest yet.

Producers believe they’ve found a cast audiences will talk about long after the final vows – with compelling stories and not just salacious conflict.

New Idea has approached Channel Nine for comment.

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