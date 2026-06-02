“With a heavy heart:” MAFS couple Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels confirm shock split

Married At First Sight lovebirds Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels have finally confirmed their separation.

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The couple, who found love on the 2025 series, were hit by split rumours after eagle-eyed fans noticed they were no longer following each other on social media.

Now, Rhi and Jeff have finally broken their silence on the speculation, taking to Instagram to confirm they have gone their separate ways.

“With a heavy heart, I want to share that Jeff and I have decided to part ways,” Rhi shared.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. I’m incredibly grateful for the love we shared and all of the memories we created.

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MAFS couple Rhi and Jeff have confirmed their separation. (Credit: New Idea)

“Thank you to everyone who supported us throughout our relationship and followed along on our journey.”

“Your kindness means more than you know, and I appreciate your respect and understanding as we move forward.”

Jeff also shared a statement, admitting that it has been an “incredibly difficult” time.

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“After a lot of thought, unfortunately my relationship has ended,” he wrote.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time, and I’m trying to navigate this as best I can.”

“I’m grateful for the memories and genuine love we shared over the years. Thank you for supporting our relationship, being part of our journey and respecting my privacy during this time.”

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New Idea has reached out to Rhi and Jeff for comment.

Their separation has come as a shock to fans, given they have happily been discussing wedding plans since falling in love on MAFS.

The shock news comes after they unfollowed each other on social media. (Credit: Instagram)

They previously said they were in no rush to get married, but wouldn’t rule out tying the knot in a televised event on Channel Nine.

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They appeared to have been going strong since leaving MAFS together, with the couple saying “I love you” for the first time at the show reunion.

Shortly after filming wrapped, Jeff gave Rhi the key to his apartment as things became serious between them.

“We got along so well living with each other [in the experiment], so I knew I wanted that to continue,” Jeff told New Idea at the time.

“So I thought, ‘Why not give her a key?’ And then she can just come over whenever she wants.”

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While the couple fell in love on MAFS, it wasn’t the first time that they had met.

Rhi and Jeff found love on the 2025 series of MAFS and became fan favourites. (Credit: Channel Nine)

In a twist of fate, they had actually dated for 10 months before they met again at the altar, giving them both a second chance at love.

Their slow-burning connection quickly became romantic again, and they were fan favourites from the 2025 series of MAFS.

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They were the only original couple from the 2025 series still together. Now, Jacqui and Clint are the only couple still together, though they weren’t matched up on the show, with sparks flying between them after filming.

Jacqui and Clint got married on April 20 at Lake Wakatipu in New Zealand.

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