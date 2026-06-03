EXCLUSIVE: A big Greek wedding? MAFS star Jamie Marinos reveals marriage and family plans

Jamie Marinos has moved to Greece, and she’s got no plans to return to Australia any time soon.

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The Married At First Sight star, 30, ditched her life in Melbourne to move to Athens, Greece, with her sister, Georgia.

They have been living there for a week, and Jamie already sees the move as a permanent change, even hoping to find her future husband in Greece.

“At this moment in time, I’ve moved with the intention to stay here and potentially have children here,” she exclusively tells New Idea.

“I have looked at it as more of an indefinite move. However, if I don’t like it or something else comes up, like I’m open.”

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MAFS bride Jamie Marinos has moved to Athens, and she has no plans to come back Down Under! (Credit: Supplied)

Jamie is very much on the lookout for love and has already been exploring the Greek dating scene, joking that she “fell into Greek men as soon as I got here”.

“I’m definitely open to Greek men,” she cheekily tells us.

“I don’t have any plans to come back [to Australia]. You know, it’s actually like if I do meet anyone here or on this side of the world, like I probably wouldn’t see a point in coming back.

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“But I’m just going with the vibes flow. I can’t say where I’m going to be.”

Her move to Athens devastated some of her fans, who were rooting for her and her MAFS co-star Eliot Donovan, who briefly dated in the real world before becoming friends.

Jamie was matched with Dave Hand on the Channel Nine show, while Eliot had an ill-fated romance with Lauren Hall, however, they became extremely close after filming.

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Discussing the fan reaction to her move, Jamie admits, “I think people were definitely disappointed.

“Obviously, Eliot and I were romantically involved; we were involved with each other. It didn’t work, and we were very lucky.

“We were both in a position where we could be mature enough to keep a friendship.”

Jamie says she hopes to settle down in Greece. (Credit: Supplied)

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She says they had already closed the door on a romantic relationship before her move to Athens, but that Eliot is planning to visit her in Greece.

Of their romance not working, Jamie adds that there is more to a relationship than what people see on social media.

“I think we both deserve to be with someone that’s like 100% what we want and need,” she explains.

Now, she’s looking forward to enjoying dating in Greece and “seeing where things go”, adding, “I’m always open to love.”

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It’s the start of an exciting new chapter for Jamie, and what better place to start it than Athens, her “favourite city in the world”.

Jamie’s family are Greek, and her mother, Vicki, went to high school in Athens, so Jamie and her sister have family ties to the city.

Jamie also set the record straight on where she stands with Eliot Donovan. (Credit: Supplied)

“We wanted to kind of be fully immersed in our culture, [and] my sister and I both were like, we have the opportunity to move to our favourite city in the world, let’s just do it,” she explains.

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A week into her move, Jamie and her sister, Georgia, are on the hunt for an apartment and are planning to spend the European summer exploring the Greek islands.

“Maybe [I’ll] meet someone who has a yacht, they can take me around the islands,” she jokes.

As for what she’ll do for work? Jamie is planning to be a content creator full-time, and is also eyeing up TV opportunities in London, admitting she’d love to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.

With big dreams ahead of her, one thing seems certain: Australia won’t be getting Jamie back any time soon!

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