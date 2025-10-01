MAFS bride sparks romance rumours with AFL player at awards ceremony

She may not have found love on Married at First Sight Australia, but it appears as though breakout star Jamie Marinos has moved on.

The 2025 MAFS bride made a red carpet appearance at the Dally M Awards with former basketball player turned AFL star Richmond player, Mate Colina, on October 1.

The annual event, held by the National Rugby League, celebrates the most outstanding players from the premiership season.

Her red carpet appearance with the sportsman has led to dating rumours, which Jamie only fuelled with a string of cheeky posts.

MAFS bride Jamie wore this stunning ensemble to the Dally M awards with her rumoured boyfriend, Mate Collina. (Credit: Instagram)

Jamie shared photographs from the night on her Instagram Stories, where she tagged the player, who has a private account.

She also cheekily shared a screenshot of texts exchanged with her dad, which featured a “prank” engagement photo with the player.

“Safe to say dad was not happy about this prank,” she joked.

In the text thread, she shared the photo of her flaunting a ring on her finger, while Mate embraced her.

When her dad asked who he was, she joked that he was her fiancé.

Her father asked when this happened, and she said that day, he wanted her to call him right away.

“I’m just at my engagement party,” she texted back. “Call you after x.”

While Jamie has not directly commented about her relationship status, it certainly puts those dating rumours with her MAFS co-star, Eliot Donovan, to rest.

Even though Jamie might be joking, things could be getting serious with between the MAFS bride and her rumoured new boyfriend. (Credit: Instagram)

Previously, the pair shared cheeky and cosy photos with one another, hinting at their relationship, while insisting they were just friends.

Since MAFS finished airing earlier this year, Jamie has been focused on healing.

“And even now, the work never ends – but it’s not as heavy anymore,” she wrote in a previous post.

“It’s healing. And I can appreciate this incredible journey, lows and all.”

It puts those romance rumours with her MAFS co-star Eliot Donovan to rest. (Credit: Instagram)

Not only that, she’s been establishing a career with her post-MAFS platform.

She is the host of Lynx’s live dating show Scented Love, where singles go on blind dates in front of an audience.

She also made her Hollywood red carpet debut in London in July, for The Naked Gun premiere.

