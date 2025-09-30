EXCLUSIVE: MAFS fan favourites join cast of Travel Guides

Married At First Sight star Lucinda Light is swapping dinner parties for boarding passes after landing a TV gig that everyone wanted.

The former Byron Bay spiritual guru, who is now based in London, has signed on for a special season of Travel Guides, with fellow 2024 MAFS bride, Andrea Thompson, in tow.

Channel Nine, which airs both MAFS and Travel Guides, has reportedly been keen to reward Lucinda with a second TV stint for always “playing by the rules” during her time on MAFS.

Current Guide Victoria Fren approves of this dream team! (Credit: Instagram)

While other contestants courted controversy with shady podcasts and endless social media spats, Lucinda kept her reputation squeaky clean. That loyalty paid off with a lucrative deal brokered via her UK agent.

“Lucinda is no fool. She picked Andrea because she’s fun but won’t steal the spotlight,” a source tells New Idea.

“It’s a smart move and Lucinda knows this is her moment.”

The pair reportedly filmed their stint in Ireland in August. Andrea had flown to the UK before spies spotted them traipsing through the Irish countryside with a camera crew.

Andrea and Lucinda have filmed an Ireland travel segment. (Credit: Instagram)

The Travel Guides family appears to have welcomed the new recruits with open arms, with Victoria Fren liking an August Instagram post from Lucinda that teased her reunion with her beloved ‘Andie’.

“It’s very much a ‘girls just want to have fun’ role,” the insider adds.

“Viewers are going to see Lucinda laughing, letting her hair down, and living life in a way we didn’t see on MAFS.”

But not all of her reality TV family are thrilled. According to insiders, many MAFS alumni feel Lucinda was the wrong choice for the travel show, and jealousy is bubbling over.

Still, Nine couldn’t be happier, with executives now working out how to make Lucinda’s role more permanent. At this stage, it would seem the reality TV favourite is only part of a ‘celebrity version’ in the same vein as Network Ten’s The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition.

The news comes several weeks after it was revealed that former The Block stars Mitch and Mark could also be making an appearance on the show.