MAFS golden couple Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James spark engagement rumours

Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James have sparked rumours they are engaged.

The Married At First Sight lovebirds sent fans into a tailspin with a very romantic Instagram post.

Evelyn, 29, shared a gallery of photographs of her sitting on Duncan’s lap during a sunset meal at Birkenhead Point.

But the picture-perfect setting and the fact that Evelyn was wearing a glamorous white dress had fans convinced they were announcing some major news.

Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James have sparked rumours they are engaged. (Credit: Instagram )

Evelyn further added fuel to the fire when she captioned the post: “Stuck with me forever,” though she now appears to have removed the poignant words.

Her friend, MAFS star Eden Harper, commented: “The caption made me think it was an engagement post.”

While other fans agreed, with one writing: “I thought this was going to be an engagement announcement haha hurry up you two hotties.”

“Did he propose?!!!” another asked.

“Not me zooming on every photo looking for a ring,” a third remarked.

And a fourth added: “False hope for an engagement, guys???”

Evelyn shared photographs from a romantic meal and wrote: “Stuck with me forever.” (Credit: Instagram)

However, Evelyn threw cold water on the rumours as she insisted she would want Duncan, 39, to propose in a different location.

“Imagine he proposed at Birkenhead Point,” she commented alongside an unimpressed emoji.

Though they are not yet engaged, Evelyn did take to TikTok to announce they have reached another relationship milestone.

She revealed that their parents were meeting one another for the first time in their two-year relationship.

“I’ve been kind of putting it off. I feel like I can do so many things that would be scary to people in real life, but this just terrifies me,” she confessed.

However, Evelyn dashed fans’ hopes when she insisted the proposal would not happen in that location. (Credit: Instagram)

“I literally don’t know why this makes me so nervous.” ﻿

Evelyn also revealed that Duncan is the only ever boyfriend she has ever introduced to her parents.

The reality TV later updated fans on the meeting, saying it “went well”.

“It was fine, but I was dying internally,” she admitted.

Evelyn and Duncan both rose to fame on the tenth series of MAFS – but they were matched up with different people.

Duncan was paired up with Alyssa Barmonde while Evelyn “married” Rupert Bugden.

Both couples made it all the way to the final vows, but the relationships later broke down.

Sparks then began to fly between Evelyn and Duncan after they started hanging out with other cast members in Sydney.

They publicly confirmed their relationship in May 2023 and had moved in together by August of that same year.

They have been going strong ever since and have become one of MAFS‘ fan favourite couples.

