Since meeting on Married at First Sight, Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James have gone from strength to strength.
While they were not initially matched together, they soon fell in love after the show, and have even celebrated two years together.
The season 10 bride has previously described the 11-year age difference in her relationship with her fellow MAFS star Duncan James as a “blessing.”
“I feel like we’re on the same page in life, we’re going in the same direction, we want the same things,” she shared in a fan Q&A in 2024.
Prior to that, the model also shed light on how she and Duncan keep their relationship happy and healthy, having separate toilets!
“I think [it] has been fantastic for the fundamental rise of our relationship,” she explained.
Evelyn then went on to discuss the bad habits Duncan has…
“He does have a tendency to leave his clothes everywhere. I hate doing washing, so I will wear a t-shirt for five days straight, but Duncan will change his shirts five times in one day,” she said.
“So the live-in maid at home ends up having to do all his washing and folding and all that,” she joked, referring to herself.
“But besides that, he’s pretty easy to live with. He watches all my girly shows, and he’s a really easy eater and he’s relatively clean.”
The couple celebrated their second anniversary on April 15, 2025.
“2 years of loving you ❤️ Which is 730 days, and approximately 1,051,200 minutes of putting up with each other. Thank you for being you x,” Duncan wrote in a sweet Instagram post to mark the occasion.
The former MAFS bride and groom dressed their best for a special night out in March 2025.
In the joint Instagram post, they shared this picture with a cheeky caption: “This photo is giving ‘“’we got a babysitter tonight 🐶🐶”.
Duncan supported Evelyn while she hosted the launch of L’Oréal Paris’ Talk Your Worth initiative in March.
Based on his Instagram caption expressing his pride, he was asked some tough questions by his girlfriend!
Evelyn posted this sweet selfie with the caption “My stop & reset 💖” in March.
In the gallery, the couple are enjoying themselves at the beach and swimming in Bondi with their dachshunds.
Duncan and Evelyn have been taking trips down memory lane by hosting the MAFS dinner party diaries for Channel Nine.
Each week, they provided their take on the show’s antics and the couples.
Evelyn has also said she enjoyed recapping the dinner parties in 2025.
“… whoever said never work with your partner?” she joked in a gallery which showcased their diary looks.
The couple seemed to enjoy a sweet and romantic Valentine’s Day in February 2025.
Accompanying the gallery, Evelyn said Duncan was her “Forever Valentine “.
They also celebrated Valentine’s Day in style by enjoying a night in.
“My Valentine + the dogs I never asked for…..” Duncan captioned a gallery of pictures with Evelyn and their dogs.
The couple raised eyebrows when they announced they were in a relationship, but have been proving people wrong years later.
Poking fun at the speculations and rumours about their coupling, Duncan posted an Instagram gallery with captioned the “Longest PR relationship ever ❤️”.
Duncan celebrated his birthday with his loved ones in December 2024.
In an Instagram gallery, he thanked Evelyn for spoiling him.
Evelyn also celebrated Duncan’s birthday with a sweet tribute and a carousel of photos from their adventures in 2024.
“Today, we celebrate my sexy & charming man who holds a special place in everyone’s heart,” she began in the caption.
“You are the one who listens without judgment, understands effortlessly, and always shows up for the people you love. Your presence lights up every room you enter, and let’s face it, you’re the life of every party (even if people tolerate me because of you, haha)! 😂
“Here’s to more laughter, more love, and more memories that remind us how lucky we are to have you in our lives 💖💖💖.”
While this photo seems tame, Duncan posted this in a gallery from an event that sounded very entertaining.
How so? Well, it included DJs, their dogs, and llamas!
It looks like the couple had fun dressing up, if this photo is anything to go by.
They are very much showcasing the same joyful energy as the photo below!
For Halloween in 2024, Evelyn and Duncan hilariously dressed up as each other!
“This year we decided to take things a little further and fully commit, this took so bloody long haha and was one of the scariest things we’ve ever done (seeing each other as ourselves) PS I don’t look like Duncan at all,” Evelyn wrote in an Instagram post on the day.
To celebrate her 29th birthday, Duncan shared a carousel of never-before-seen photos of him and Evelyn, including this adorable shot of the couple and their darling dogs ahead of a visit to the races.
He captioned the post with a simple yet heartfelt: “Happy birthday my love ❤️.”
Taking some time out of the spotlight, Evelyn and Duncan enjoyed some much-needed time together in the tropical island paradise of Hawaii in September 2024 – Evelyn joking that she had gone “coconuts” in the captions of these images.
“On island timeee 🌴🐠,” she also wrote.
“My main job is her +1. Not embarrassing her. Mission failed @tvweeklogiesawards,” Duncan captioned these hilarious photos of him and his gorgeous date following their red carpet hosting duties for 9Honey at the prestigious event.
Don’t they look dazzling?
With the hard work behind them, Evelyn opted for an outfit change to attend an official TV Week Logie Awards afterparty, her handsome date by her side.
At another black tie event in July, Duncan shared yet another caption in good humour: “Aww… this one followed me home. Think I should keep her?” – to which followers said a resounding YES!
While Evelyn was jet-setting around Europe on brand trips with the likes of Showpo and L’Oreal Paris in May, her beau was busy hiking some of Australia’s tallest mountains in the Snowy Mountains for charity.
“While she was walking red carpets I was climbing some mountains,” Duncan captioned a photo of the couple in matching black and white outfits on June 11th, 2024 after they had reunited.
Prior to this, the most recent photo either of them had shared with their legions of fans was on April 4, the couple dressed to the nines for a special occasion.
“The only time we let Duncan’s shoes on the rug,” Evelyn jokingly captioned the post.
While Mardi Gras is a time for celebration for many, especially those who are members of the LGBTIQ community, for Duncan and Evelyn the festivities mark a special milestone in their relationship.
“Mardi Gras – a very special for our LGBTIQ community, which is very close to my heart. It also happens to be the first time Ev and I got together ❤️,” Duncan shared to his Instagram on March 4th with the above photos.
Awww!
“Haven’t dressed up in a minute but you always look better when your partner is on your arm. Brown and pink works?” Duncan captioned this post with Evelyn that shared to his Instagram from the Autumn Racing Carnival launch on February 27th.
With their darling dachshunds Pickles and Mustards in tow, the duo enjoyed a balmy early evening stroll around Sydney, big smiles adorning their faces that same month.
The lovebirds stepped out in style at the 2024 Australia GP, enjoying an afternoon cruising around Sydney Harbour on a superyacht to enjoy all the action up close.
From a luxurious stay at the Langham where they were wined and dined with the best food and beverages Hong Kong had to offer to exploring the local streets, we certainly were left jealous of their one-week stay in early 2024.
The couple kept busy during their stay in Hong Kong as they hiked, undertook sightseeing, shopped and of course ate and drank their way around the city.
“First overseas trip together and we didn’t kill each other 🤣. What do they say, holidays can be make or break? 🤷🏽♂️” Duncan jokingly captioned this carousel of happy snaps from their time at a resort at Phu Quoc in Vietnam that same month.
To mark their first Christmas together, the couple share adorable photos, as well as their pups, Mustard and Pickles.
Evelyn wrote, “Our first Christmas together!! (so obviously I had to force the family to do a Christmas photoshoot 😂).”
The couple looks absolutely stunning!
Duncan also shared some laugh-out-loud images of him and Evelyn enjoying the silly season.
“Our first Christmas together at Mum and Dad’s. Been carrying each other since day one ❤️,” Declan captioned these funny images of the couple carrying and lifting each other.
At the same time, Evelyn admitted on her social media that she often giggled at how her life had worked out.
“Did I really sign up for an experiment and walk out with this guy?” she laughed incredulously.
In October 2023, the couple shared a hilarious relationship update, dressing up as each other for Halloween.
Duncan swapped his everyday attire for a more glamorous look complete with heels and a wig while partner Evenly donned her own short wig, forgoing her usual makeup for fake facial hair.
Sharing a carousel of images from their spooky season dress up to Instagram, the accompanying caption was equally hilarious as the images.
“Name something scarier than your partner dressed up as you…I’ll wait,” they captioned the post.
Two months earlier in August, the couple confirmed that they had moved in together, sharing the exciting news on Evelyn’s Instagram account.
“This is me and my boyfriend Duncan,” Evelyn explained in the video.
“We have been dating a while now and we’ve been traveling back and forth between our apartments that were way too small for us and so we had a discussion and we decided it was time to make the move.”
“So it was goodbye city life and hello house with a garden for the doggos.”
According to Yahoo Lifestyle, their stunning home is located in the affluent Sydney suburb of Balmain and is worth an estimated $3.2m.
What’s more is that the couple is reportedly spending a whopping $10,000 a month, or $2,500 a week to rent it!
The luxury townhouse comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms AND living rooms, a study (perfect for working from home), both a front and backyard and even a gorgeous view of Sydney Harbour from the balcony of the master bedroom.
Taking to his Instagram to celebrate the move, Duncan shared some photos of him and Evelyn in matching jumpers (joined of course by Evelyn’s weenie dogs who were also in matching jumpers).
“Meet the Fockers!” Duncan joked in the caption.
“Me and Ev just moved in together, which obviously makes it heaps easier to couple dress. So let the good times’ roll and the colour coordination continue 🤣”
“Thankyou #mafs – who would have thought it would lead to this 🤷🏽♂️”
At the 63rd TV Week Logies Awards Evelyn and Duncan dazzled in a gorgeous gold gown and smart tuxedo.
Despite not being initially paired with one another during MAFS, Evelyn said her favourite part of the experiment was meeting Declan, describing the moment they began getting to know one another platonically as a “pinnacle moment.”
The couple confirmed their relationship in May of 2023.
When asked if they were dating by 9Entertainment, Duncan replied, “Yes I am! Well, yes we are,” before Evelyn added, “This is Evelyn and Duncan’s hard launch. It feels good to finally just say it, and it feels kind of exhilarating in a weird, freeing way.”
Once they announced their new relationship status, Evelyn and Duncan participated in an Honesty Box challenge and revealed how they got together.
“We started hanging out a little bit after the show. Everyone’s sort of friends in the cast, and obviously me and you [him and Evelyn] living in Sydney we probably hung out a little bit more,” Duncan explained.
“All of a sudden we went out on a couple of nights, and some of the warm fuzzy feelings happened in my stomach and I thought, ‘What’s this? How we going here?’ Then… one thing led to another,” he continued.
“Sometimes I come into a conscious state and it really makes me giggle how life works.. did I really sign up for an EXPERIMENT and walk out with this guy? 😂🥰,” Evelyn wrote on her Instagram, shortly after news of what they meant to each other became public.
“So grateful to be going on this crazy adventure called life with you 🎢 – Ps we owe it all to @mafs,” she also shared.
The couple later confirmed in a radio interview with Fitzy and Wippa that they had already started secretly dating by the time the MAFS reunion was filmed.
And when the couple was asked whether the Married At First Sight experience was disappointing, Duncan sweetly said, “No, they the experts brought me and Evelyn together.”
