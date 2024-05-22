As we embrace the cooler weather, there’s nothing quite like slipping into a cosy pair of sheepskin UGG boots to keep our feet toasty. But with so many options out there, finding the perfect pair can be a bit overwhelming.

That’s why we have taken a deep dive into the world of UGG boots to bring you the ultimate guide to finding your sole mate (pun intended). Whether you’re a long-time UGG aficionado or just starting to explore the world of sheepskin footwear, we’ve got something for everyone.

From classic styles to trendy updates, we’ll walk you through the best UGG boots to shop in Australia. So grab a cup of tea, get cosy, and let’s embark on this stylish journey together.

The best ugg boots to shop in 2024

01 Classic Mini II Boot $239.99 at UGG It’s the classic, but smaller! A true staple in every wardrobe. Feel good knowing that the outsole options – SugarSole™ or Treadlite by UGG™ – prioritise sustainability without compromising on quality. With sheepskin lining ensuring the signature UGG comfort and a post-applied treatment for water resistance, these boots are built to keep you stylish and comfortable, no matter the weather. Key features: Iconic Classic Boot design known for soft sheepskin and enduring style.

Durable, ultra-lightweight sole for enhanced cushioning and traction.

Versatile style pairs well with various outfits, from jeans to velvet tops.

Outsole options include SugarSole™ or Treadlite by UGG™ for sustainability and durability.

Sheepskin lining for signature UGG comfort.

Post-applied treatment for water resistance.

The Iconic $239.99 at Myer Shop now 02 Coquette Slipper From $148.82 at Amazon These slippers are as cosy as they come. Treat your feet with luxurious double-face sheepskin. Made with a sturdy rubber outsole, these UGGs offer both comfort and durability. Whether you’re lounging around the house or running errands, the Coquette slipper keeps your feet warm and toasty. Plus, its water-resistant design ensures your feet stay dry in any weather. Slip into a pair today. Key features: Upper, lining, and insole made of double face sheepskin for ultimate comfort.

Outsole crafted from EVA and rubber for durability and traction.

Water-resistant design to keep feet dry in any weather.

Beautiful sheepskin slipper with open back and logo detail.

Sheepswool lining for added warmth and cosiness. Available at: $199.99 at UGG Shop now 03 Classic Ultra Mini Platform $229.99 at The Iconic Whether you’re rocking these uggs with a cute tracksuit or your go-to jeans, you’ll be effortlessly fresh. Crafted from premium suede with a funky twist, they’re the perfect blend of style and comfort. Plus, with their water-resistant coating, you can strut your stuff knowing your boots will stay looking fab for years to come. Don’t miss out on adding these must-haves to your wardrobe. Key features: Stylish and eye-catching Ultra Mini Platform design.

Versatile enough to pair with any outfit.

Made from premium suede for durability and comfort.

Water-resistant coating for long-lasting wear.

Effortlessly fresh look for any occasion. Available at: $229.99 at UGG Shop Now 04 Womens’ Classic Short $219.99 (usually $319) at UGG Nothing beats a classic – a true icon of warmth and durability. . Originally cherished by surfers for those chilly post-session moments, these boots have become synonymous with soft sheepskin and timeless design. With a lightweight, durable sole for cushioning and traction, they’re perfect for any adventure. Pair them with your favourite jeans and a comfortable top for effortless chic. Key features: 17mm twinface sheepskin upper, lining, and insole.

Iconic classic boot design known for soft sheepskin and enduring comfort.

Durable, lightweight sole for increased cushioning and traction.

Versatile style pairs well with various outfits, from jeans to velvet tops.

Topically applied water repellency treatment.

05 Ultra Mini Braid Boot From $356.58 at Amazon Featuring a cow hair upper adorned with a cute spot motif, these boots are a fresh take on a classic. Inside, your feet will be treated to the cosy comfort of UGGplush™ upcycled wool blend lining, ensuring warmth and softness with every step. Plus, the soles are crafted from renewable sugarcane instead of traditional petroleum-based materials, making them not only stylish but environmentally friendly too. Key features: Cow hair upper with cute spot motif for a playful twist on the iconic design.

UGGplush™ upcycled wool blend lining for warmth and softness.

Sole crafted from renewable sugarcane for sustainability.

Fresh take on the classic Ultra Mini Boot with unique materials and design.

05 Tasman Classic Boot $179.99 at Myer Introducing your go-to slipper that’s ready to take on the world, one step at a time. Made with 100 per cent leather and lined with plush wool, it’s the perfect blend of luxury and durability. Whether you’re running errands or heading out for weekend adventures, the Tasman’s easy slip-on silhouette ensures you’re out the door in no time. Plus, with the same ultra-lightweight, durable outsole as the Classic Boot, these slippers are built to keep up with your on-the-go lifestyle. Key features: Women’s slipper made from 100% leather

Features the same ultra-lightweight, durable outsole as the Classic Boot

Lined with plush wool for comfort and warmth

Crafted from suede with an easy slip-on silhouette for convenience

Versatile design perfect for both weekend plans and casual workdays

What is the difference between UGG and UGG in Australia?

Essentially, “UGG Australia” is a brand of sheepskin boots and other footwear that was founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer named Brian Smith, and acquired by Deckers Outdoor Corporation in 1995. The brand “UGG Australia” became widely known and popularised the sheepskin boot style globally. Basically, while “UGG” has become a generic term for sheepskin boots of this style, “UGG Australia” is a specific brand that has become synonymous with this type of footwear.

Which UGG boots are still made in Australia?

Down Under, there are many manufacturers producing sheepskin boots under various brand names, as well as smaller, independent artisans crafting them. These boots may be referred to simply as “ugg boots” or by other brand names. These manufacturers may sell their products domestically or export them internationally. However, as “ugg boots” has become a generic term for this style of footwear, not all boots labeled as “ugg boots” are necessarily made in Australia.

