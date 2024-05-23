For many, shopping for shoes is as enjoyable and easy as shopping for clothes.

A stylish pair of sandals here, a fun pair of heels there, shoes are another fun way to accessorise an outfit and express yourself.

But, alas, for those with larger feet, finding shoes that are not only affordable but are, let’s face it, pretty, are few and far between.

If you (like the writer of the story you are currently reading), have historically struggled to find shoes in your size, fear not, we have done a deep dive into where you can get your feet into some fashionable new footwear that won’t break the bank.

So move on from wearing men’s shoes, or your boring pair of white sneakers, it’s time to reignite your love of shoe shopping once more!

Best women’s shoes for big feet in 2024:

Invest in new shoes and give back to a good cause at the same time. (Credit: TOMS)

Much to our excitement, footwear brand TOMS relaunched in the Australian market in 2024 – bringing with them their stylish, comfortable, and sustainable shoe designs.

While each shoe is flat-out fabulous, we especially love how a third of the amount you pay for a pair of shoes goes directly to charity.

The range of sneakers, slip-ons, sandals, platforms, heels, flats, and Kate Middleton-approved Espadrilles come in a suite of colours up to a women’s size 11 (EU 41.5)

Have larger-sized feet? Stress about shoe shopping no more! (Credit: Getty)

Offering the perfect mix of style and comfort, Frankie sells everything from sneakers to boots, slides, sandals, heels, and flats.

With sizes going up to a women’s 13 (EU 44), you’ll be able to find shoes that rise to both your comfort and fashion standards.

Something we especially love about Frankie is how each and every shoe has been podiatrist-designed to offer wearers comfort in each and every cleverly cushioned step!

Shoe size shouldn’t restrict your choice of shoe style! (Credit: Getty)

While the name may be reminiscent of back-to-school shopping or ugly orthotics, Clarks surprisingly has numerous fashionable shoes on offer for larger-footed women.

With footwear for every occasion, and numerous width options available for those who need a narrow, standard, wide, or extra-wide fit, you’ll be sure to find the shoe you need (and want) at Clarks.

Sizing goes up to a women’s 11.5 (EU 43).

Stocking footwear brands from across the globe on a sliding scale of up to a women’s size 15 (EU 46), Styletread is a great go-to destination for stocking up on some staples for your shoe wardrobe.

Something we also especially love is the variations of width and heel heights for those who not only struggle to find shoes in their length but width too.

No matter the size and shape of your feet, Bared Footwear has just the shoe for you! (Credit: Bared Footwear)

More than just great-looking shoes, Bared Footwear is another brand designed with comfort in mind.

Designed by podiatrists, each and every shoe purchased provides all-day support thanks to a specially designed footbed to help reduce pressure on the heel and aid foot function.

With specially curated edits both in-store and online, it’s easier than ever to find what you need, in the size you need, with shoes made up to a women’s size 12 (EU 43).

TWOOBS shoes are stylish, genderless, and completely carbon neutral (Credit: TWOOBS)

TWOOBS shoes have been designed to be better for your feet AND the planet, and come in a whole stack of fun colours and styles stocked up to a size 14 (EU 45)!

There are two sandal styles to choose from – The OG (sandal) and The OG+ (sandal with a platform) – as well as slides aptly named The Slidekick.

In a bid to help save the planet from overshoe consumption, Twoobs have also designed their own range of Thingys, designed to dress up your existing TWOOBS in an environmentally friendly way and make them feel brand new!

“Think of them as the final touch to put an extra pop on your hop. Like a scrunchie, but for your feet!,” TWOOBS say.

Brilliant right?

We also can’t forget BWOOTS, a boot line in three gorgeous shares that is versatile, lightweight, and most importantly comfortable from top to toe!