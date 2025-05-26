This CHOICE and CANSTAR-recommended heat pump dryer from LG is a family favourite and for a good reason! With a 9-star energy rating, you’ll be saving both time and money when drying your clothes. With numerous drying options available, you’ll be able to tailor each drying cycle to your needs, and the specifications of your garments, including those that need to be treated with more care. What we especially love about this dryer is the in-built ThinQ technology that will allow you to remotely start or monitor your dryer. You’ll also be able to track energy consumption, diagnose and troubleshoot issues, download additional drying cycles, and more.

Key features:

Available at:

(Credit: Appliances Online)

04 Esatto 7kg Vented Dryer from $449 at Appliances Online

Designed for small to medium-sized families, this vented dryer from Esatto is both budget-friendly and easy to use. With an ergonomic electronic panel, you’ll be able to select a drying cycle setting that best suits your drying needs. For added lifestyle convenience for those who have small laundry spaces (specifically those who live in apartments), you’ll be able to fit your Esatto dryer right in thanks to its compact size, and ability to be mounted to the wall to conserve space.

Key features:

Can be wall-mounted and is stackable

Easy to access lint filter

Three dryness levels

Four programs (mix, cotton, synthetics, and one hour timed).

Available at:

$449 at Esatto

$449 at eBay

(Credit: Appliances Online) 05 Bosch Series 8 9kg Heat Pump Dryer from $1,553 at Appliances Online Make short work of your laundry pile with this innovative heat pump dryer from Bosch. With an 8kg capacity, you’ll dry more in one load, without compromising on the care of your garments when they are cycling through the machine. Gently drying clothes at lower temperatures, you’ll also have peace of mind when loading them in and will be able to custom select the drying cycle your items will go through with 10 individual in-built drying programs. Key features: Energy efficient

Ten in-built drying programs

Reversible drum

Can thoroughly dry bulky linens

ActiveAir technology to circulate air evenly for consistent drying

Self-Cleaning Condenser prevents lint buildup Available at: $1,699 at The Good Guys

$1,599 at Bing Lee Shop Now

What type of dryers are best?

There are several types of dryers available to purchase: Heat pump, vented, condenser, and combo models.

While each has its pros and cons, heat pump dryers are best given they recycle the air they use during the drying process, thus making them more energy-efficient and cheaper to run than other conventional dryers.

What type of dryer is most reliable?

Heat pump dryers are the most reliable to use as they are gentler on your clothes and linen and are also quieter while tumbling. As well as being the most environmentally friendly dryer available to purchase on the market, heat pump dryers are also the most economical in the long run if used regularly.

What is the most efficient clothes dryer?

In comparison to their counterparts, heat pump dryers are the most highly efficient clothes dryers as they use less than half the energy of a conventional clothes dryer by capturing and reusing their heat energy when in use.

How much should I spend on a dryer?

Purchasing a clothes dryer is a huge investment, but if you choose your make and model right, you will save yourself money in the long run and not have to repurchase a new clothes dryer in five years instead of ten, and even longer.

Heat pump dryers are traditionally the most expensive to purchase at an average price point of $2,100 but will save you money on your energy bills in comparison to a vented dryer which is the cheapest option available to buy upfront.