Baby number 3 is on the way! Hilary Swank reveals she’s pregnant at 52

Hilary Swank has shared an incredibly exciting update with fans – she is pregnant with her third child!

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The Oscar winner, 52, revealed the news via Instagram, in a truly adorable and quirky video announcement.

During the video, it’s dark, except for three stick glow stick figures dancing, which appear to be taped on Swank’s husband, Philip Schneider, and her twins, Aya and Ohm.

Then, a the actress appears in glow stick form, with the sticks circling her bump, and another mini stick figure on the inside.

“A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December. 😉👼🏼🫶🏼,” she confirmed, much to the delight of fans.

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Hilary Swank is pregnant again! (Credit: Instagram)

Does Hilary Swank have biological kids?

This means that the Million Dollar Baby star’s family of four is expanding to a family of five.

She first became a mother at 48, when she gave birth to her fraternal twins in April 2023.

“I was 47 when I got pregnant, and I feel like I have a lot more patience, and I’ve done a lot of my own personal work to be the type of mother I want to be, whereas it would’ve just been different in my 20s and 30s,” she shared with People in 2024.

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“I don’t think I would’ve had the patience and the grace that I hopefully can bestow a little bit more [of] now, and a self-awareness in a different way that I don’t need to focus on myself anymore in the way that I did at that point.”

Now, she will be a mother once again aged 52, and she isn’t the only celebrity who has welcomed children later in life.

Which other Hollywood stars have become mothers in their fifties?

(Credit: Getty) Diane Keaton Diane was a proud mother to her children Dexter and Duke. Her daughter Dexter was born in December 1995 and adopted by the First Wives club star in 1996. She then went on to adopt her son, Duke in 2001 when she was 55. He was born the year prior. While her children prefer to keep out of the spotlight, Diane was candid about motherhood. “The shocking thing is that I worry differently now,” she told Life Magazine in 2005. “Before kids, if I worried, it was only about myself, but that’s all you do is worry as a parent. It’s rule number one in parenting: secretly worry without letting the kids know you’re worried Advertisement Previous Native ad body. Emotional parents praise pregnant mother for saving their daughter in Bondi Beach shooting “We’ve got something to confess”: Clint Stanaway’s surprise baby update MasterChef’s Andy Allen marks major family milestone with baby Jude Next (Credit: Instagram) Janet Jackson Janet gave birth to her son Eissa Al Mana in January 2017, aged 50, with her with her ex-husband Wissam Al Mana. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably,” her publicist confirmed at the time. She previously told The Guardian it’s “the most important thing” she’s ever done, and it’s had a “beautiful impact” on her life. “I wanted to have three children, but thought, ‘I should stop there, that’s probably all I can handle.’ Because you have to give all of yourself, you have to spread the love, and I wouldn’t want any of them to feel left out if I had three,” she explained to the publication. “Obviously, you have to work, but you don’t come first any more. Your life completely changes. And I wouldn’t trade it for anything.” (Credit: Getty) Naomi Campbell The supermodel surprised fans in 2021 when she revealed she welcomed her biological daughter aged 51 via surrogate. “I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that,” she told British Vogue she and her daughter graced the cover. Even though she has never revealed her daughter’s name, she has shared rare updates with her followers. In 2022, she posted a video of her daughter taking her first steps. For the model, motherhood has been a long-time dream.She fulfilled it a second time when she welcomed her son in June 2023. “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” she shared on Instagram at the time in a since-deleted post, per People. “A True Gift from God. Welcome Baby boy. It’s never too late to become a mother.” (Credit: Getty) Cameron Diaz Cameron Diaz is the proud mother of three children. Her youngest, Nautas, was born in May 2026. “Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world Son!!👊❤️,” Benji Madden wrote in his Instagram caption. “We love life with our family- our kids are healthy&happy, and we are grateful!!!🙏🙏having a blast ❤️Sending all our best wishes- the Madden Family ❤️🙏👊🏴‍☠️.” The pair became parents for the first time on December 30, 2019, when their daughter, Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden, was born. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” the parents gushed at the time. Five years later, they revealed that their son, Cardinal Madden, was born.

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