Heat pump clothes dryers are the best way to save on your energy bill

Shop the top heat pump dryers on the market.
heat pump clothes dryer

According to Energy Star, “A heat pump dryer works as a closed loop system by heating the air using it to remove moisture from the clothes and then reusing it once the moisture is removed.” They are easy to install, don’t require ventilation, are gentler on your clothes, and can reduce energy use by at least 28 per cent in comparison to a standard dryer. If you use a clothes dryer regularly, it’s fair to say a heat pump clothes dryer is your best option, especially if you have a small laundry.

Heat pump clothes dryers recirculate the air inside the machine, meaning there won’t be any additional moisture in the air and your laundry walls won’t get wet from the humidity. We have searched the internet and found the best heat pump clothes dryer to shop now.

2024’s top heat pump clothes dryers

  1. Westinghouse 8kg Heat Pump Dryer, $997, Betta (here’s why)
  2. 9kg Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control, $1,497, The Good Guys (here’s why)
  3. Solt 8kg Heat Pump Dryer, $595, The Good Guys (here’s why)

The best heat pump clothes dryers 2024

Westinghouse 8kg Heat Pump Dryer

01

Westinghouse 8kg Heat Pump Dryer

from $997 at Betta

Best for: Quick drying

The Westinghouse 8kg Heat Pump Dryer is designed to cut your drying time and is made to handle medium to large loads. Equipped with innovative heat pump technology, the dryer gently dries clothes while using less energy than a conventional dryer – it has an impressive 7-star energy rating. With 13 versatile drying programs, you can customise your cycle based on the materials you are drying.

For optimal results, the dryer also features a sensor dry function that automatically adjusts the drying time.

Size: W600mm x H850mm x D662mm | Colour: White

Key features:

  • LCD display
  • See-through door
  • 8kg capacity
  • Auto cool down
  • Delicates setting

Available at:

Shop now
LG heat pump dryer

02

9kg Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control

from $1,497 at The Good Guys

Best for: Versatility and compatibility

The LG Heat Pump Dryer is designed to make your laundry routine easier and more efficient. With features like Eco Hybrid Technology for customizable drying, and Gentle Care to minimize fabric damage, it covers all your needs. On top of this, the dryer is equipped with ThinQ Technology that allows you to remotely start and monitor your dryer and troubleshoot any issues that may occur, all from your smartphone.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 200 reviews on the LG website, you can be sure you’re spending your money wisely!

Size: W600mm x H850mm x D690mm | Colour: White

Key features:

  • 9-star Energy Rating
  • 10-year parts warranty
  • Double-layer air filter
  • Reversible door
  • Three drying levels

Available at:

Shop now
Solt 8kg Heat Pump Dryer

03

Solt 8kg Heat Pump Dryer

from $595 at The Good Guys

Best for: An affordable option

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, the Solt Heat Pump Dryer is the way to go! Featuring 16 specialized drying programs, you can choose from options such as Cotton, Synthetic, Wool, and Sportswear to customise cycles for any garment type.

On top of this, the dryer is also equipped with features such as the 24-hour delay start option, anti-crease function, and reverse tumbling.

Sizes: W595mm x H845mm x D650mm | Colour: White

Key features:

  • 7-star Energy Rating
  • 16 programs
  • Two-year warranty
  • 8kg drying capacity
  • LED display

Available at:

Shop Now
9kg BESPOKE Smart Heat Pump Dryer with AI Dry

04

9kg BESPOKE Smart Heat Pump Dryer with AI Dry

from $1,899 at Samsung

Best for: The ultimate smart dryer

Samsung’s Bespoke Smart Heat Pump Dryer is reliable, easy to use, and will save you money in the future with an impressive 9-star energy rating. The best part of this Samsung dryer is the AI Dry feature which essentially makes the machine do all the thinking for you… AI Dry allows you to adjust the settings according to the items in the drum and can be controlled via your smart phone.

Size: W600mm x H850mm x D600mm | Colours: Black, White

Key features:

  • 9kg capacity
  • 2-in-1 filter
  • 9-star Energy Rating
  • Minimalist design
  • Two-year warranty

Available at:

Shop Now
Bosch Series 8 8kg Heat Pump Dryer

05

Bosch Series 8 8kg Heat Pump Dryer 

from $1,496 at The Good Guys

Best for: Trusted brand

Bosch is one of the most trusted home appliances brands, and while you do pay for their high-quality products, it is always worth it. The Bosch Series 8 Heat Pump Dryer features innovative heat pump technology that gently dries clothes at lower temperatures, protecting fabrics while achieving an impressive 9-star energy rating for efficiency.

On top of this, the dryer also has reverse tumble drying action, a user-friendly touch-screen display, and a 4.9-star rating on the Appliances Online website.

Size: W598mm x H842mm x D648mm | Colour: White

Key features:

  • 8kg capacity
  • 9-star Energy Rating
  • Two-year warranty
  • 10 programs

Available at:

Shop Now

What are the disadvantages of a heat pump dryer?

Heat pump clothes dryers are more expensive than traditional dryers, however, this is easily offset by energy savings in the long term. Apart from this, heat pump dryers can also be quite loud, are often limited in capacity, take longer to dry, and are more difficult to fix as the design is more intricate than a regular dryer.

What is the difference between heat pump and condenser dryers?

Heat pump dryers and condenser dryers are both types of clothes dryers, but they operate in slightly different ways. As suggested in the name, heat pump dryers work by using a heat pump to extract moisture from the air and condense it into water which is then collected and drained away. Condenser dryers on the other hand work by using a condenser to do the same thing. This type of dryer uses a heating element to warm the drum and dry the clothing while a heat pump dryer uses a far lower temperature, therefore using less energy and also being kinder on your clothes.

In summary, the main differences lie in their energy efficiency and drying times. Heat pump dryers are more energy-efficient but may take longer to dry clothes, while condenser dryers are less efficient but usually dry clothes more quickly.

