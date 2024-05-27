  •  
Make house cleaning easy with these upright vacuums

The secret to a spotless home.
upright vacuum cleaner

There are a myriad of options available on the market when it comes to shopping upright vacuum cleaners, and selecting what’s right for you can be a difficult task. It’s easy to confuse upright vacuums with traditional vacuums or cordless stick vacuums – upright vacuum cleaners are somewhat in between these two. While they stand upright similar to a stick vacuum, the motor is generally found near the head of the vacuum rather than the handle. Also, while they’re not as bulky as the old-school canister vacuums, they aren’t quite as lightweight as stick vacuums.

When shopping for an upright vacuum, it’s important to consider factors such as suction power, filtration system, and maneuverability. Whether you’re looking to suck up stubborn pet hair, deep clean your home, or simply looking for a device for everyday cleaning, these factors are very important in a vacuum cleaner. Upright vacuum cleaners are able to effortlessly tackle various floor types from carpet to hardwood floors, and are the perfect device to make cleaning days that little bit easier.

2024’s Top Upright Vacuum Cleaners

  1. Shark Navigator Pet Vacuum, $329, The Good Guys 
  2. BISSELL PowerForce Helix Turbo Rewind, $199, Amazon
  3. Kogan Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $96.99, Kogan

The Best Upright Vacuum Cleaners 2024

Shark Navigator Pet Vacuum

01

Shark Navigator Pet Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll

from $329 at The Good Guys

Best for: Carpet and Hard Floors

This powerful upright vacuum cleaner makes the tough job of removing embedded dirt and pet hair from carpets and hard floors so much easier! Featuring a self-cleaning brushroll that removes hair wrap for nonstop cleaning, ensures your vacuum is picking up as much grime as possible. Once you’ve filled up the vacuum cleaner, the bagless design allows you to empty the dirt with the push of a button.

The Shark Navigator has a 4.6-star rating from 255 reviews on The Good Guys website. 96 per cent of reviewers recommend this product. “Excellent vacuum. Great for pet hair. Bought for the upstairs to minimise pet hair and dust mites and it cleans brilliantly. It is very heavy to maneuver so I wouldn’t recommend for all,” one reviewer wrote.

Weight: 7.3kg | Colour: Pewter Grey Metallic | In the box: Shark Navigator, Duster Crevice Tool, Dusting Brush, Upholstery Tool

Key features:

  • 960W.
  • Two-year warranty.
  • 3L waste capacity.
  • Bagless.
  • 3.6m cleaning reach.

Available at:

Shark Corded Upright with DuoClean

02

Shark Corded Upright Vacuum With Self-Cleaning Brushroll

from $389 from Amazon

Best for: Versatility

Another highly-rated upright vacuum cleaner by Shark is the Corded Upright with DuoClean & Self Cleaning Brushroll. This lightweight cleaner is not just for floors – it can comfortably clean stairs, under furniture, and thanks to the 8m cleaning reach and the Powered-Lift Away feature, can get to those hard-to-reach places. With this special feature, you are able to lift the canister away to remove any dust, cobwebs and other debris from your walls.

With a 4.8-star rating of 299 reviews on the Shark Australia website, you can be sure you’re spending your money well! 92 per cent of reviewers on The Good Guys website recommend this product. “Easy to put together and use. Great suction and pulls out so much stuff EVERY TIME. Love the anti-hair wrap feature. Best we’ve ever had,” one wrote.

Weight: 3.9kg | Colour: Navy and Orange | In the box: Shark Vacuum, Self-Cleaning Brushroll, 2-in-1 Crevice Tool, Upholstery Tool

Key features:

  • 750W.
  • Two-year warranty.
  • 8m cleaning reach.
  • Bagless.

Available at:

Bissell Powerforce Helix Turbo Rewind

03

Bissell Powerforce Helix Turbo Rewind

from $199 at Amazon

Best for: Carpet, Low Pile Carpet, Stairs, Upholstery

The Bissell Powerforce Helix Turbo Rewind is designed to tackle all floor types with ease. The lightweight yet durable build mixed with the wide 11-inch cleaning path makes vacuuming your home quick and effortless (you even save time packing with the retractable 7.62m power cord). The Turbo Rewind also features a dirt separation system which extends the vacuum’s performance and helps keep the filters cleaner for far longer, with no loss of suction.

With a 4.4-star rating out of 392 reviews, the Helix Turbo Rewind is a top seller on The Good Guys website. “Great vac. Powerful suction and easy storage with everything on board,” one person wrote.

Weight: 6.35kg | Colour: Black and Green | In the box: Helix Turbo Rewind Vacuum Cleaner

Key features:

  • 1100W.
  • Two-year warranty.
  • 1L waste capacity.
  • Bagless.
  • 7.62m cleaning reach.

Available at:

Kogan Upright Vacuum Cleaner

04

Kogan Upright Vacuum Cleaner

from $96.99 at Kogan

Best for: Hardwood, Tiles, Carpet

If you’re not looking to spend over $100 but still want an upright vacuum cleaner of high quality, the Kogan Upright Vacuum Cleaner is the way to go. Valued at just $96.99, this compact, high-voltage, and relatively lightweight vacuum cleaner helps you to eliminate dust and clean your floors and upholstery with ease. Featuring 3L dust capacity, 180-degree swivel steering capabilities, and a 3-in-1 brush accessory ideal for crevices, this vacuum cleaner will leave many surfaces in your home looking brand new.

With a 4.4-star rating out of 200 reviews on Kogan, you can be sure you are getting a good deal.”Perfect Vacuum and suction, it is slightly louder than I expected but the amount of dirt and dust it can pull is worth it,” one reviewer wrote.

Weight: 5.87kg | Colour: Black and Purple | In the box: Kogan Upright Vacuum Cleaner, 3-in-1 brush

Key features:

  • 900W
  • One-year warranty.
  • 3L waste capacity.
  • Bagless.
  • 6m cleaning reach.

Available at:

Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum

05

Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum

from $599 at Myer

Best for: Versatility

If you’re willing to spend the money on an appliance such as a vacuum cleaner, Dyson is often the go-to brand for those looking for a top-quality, highly rated and reviewed brand. The Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum helps remove more dirt, dust and allergens from the home featuring two tools in one. The Ball technology is ergonomically designed for more comfortable vacuuming – it is easy to steer and has a 4m hose that makes it super easy to clean stairs from top to bottom.

The Dyson Upright Vacuum has a 4.4-star rating of 152 reviews on the Myer website. “This has to be my favourite Dyson to date, I love it. Had the stick vacuum before this and it’s a million times better. Would certainly buy again,” one wrote.

Weight: 7.33kg | Colour: Red | In the box: Dyson Ball Animal Origin, Combination Tool, Stair Tool, Tool Holder

Key features:

  • Two-year warranty.
  • 1.8L waste capacity.
  • Bagless.
  • 14m cleaning reach.

Available at:

What is the difference between a stick vacuum and an upright vacuum?

Stick vacuums are best for isolated cleaning jobs around the home – they’re now the common replacement for the dustpan and broom. Upright vacuums are bigger and bulkier, however, they are often much stronger, and have a large waste capacity, making them the best option for your deep cleaning jobs.

