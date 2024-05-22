Say goodbye to tangled cords and bulky machines – cordless vacuum cleaners are taking the cleaning world by storm, offering convenience, versatility, and the best suction all in one sleek package.

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect cordless vacuum to keep your home spick and span, you’re in luck! We’re diving into the world of cordless cleaning to bring you the ultimate guide to the best vacuum cleaners to shop in Australia.

With only cutting-edge technology, we’ve rounded up the top contenders to suit every home and lifestyle.

So, whether you’re tackling pet hair, hardwood floors, or everyday messes, get ready to discover your new cleaning companion.

The best cordless vacuum cleaners in Australia for 2024

01 Dyson V15 Detect $996 (usually $1,449) at Dyson Best for: advanced cleaning and technology enthusiasts The Dyson V15 Detect represents the pinnacle of vacuum cleaning technology, combining powerful suction with innovative features. Its standout laser dust detection reveals microscopic particles that get lost in your carpet, while the piezo sensor intelligently adjusts suction based on the amount and type of dust. This ensures your home is not only clean but scientifically so. The high torque cleaner head with anti-tangle technology makes it ideal for pet owners, ensuring hair and debris are effectively managed without clogging. Sizes: Standard model dimensions are approximately 49.6 inches in height, 10.5 inches in length, and 9.8 inches in width. Colours: Available in Yellow/Nickel. Materials: Made from a combination of tough, durable plastic and metal components, with specific parts engineered for durability and lightweight properties. Key features: Laser dust detection: Reveals microscopic dust particles.

Piezo sensor: Adjusts suction power based on dust amount and type.

High torque cleaner head: Anti-tangle technology, ideal for pet hair.

LCD screen: Displays dust particle count and cleaning mode.

Battery life: Up to 60 minutes of fade-free power.

Advanced filtration: Captures 99.99% of particles Available at: $996 at The Good Guys

$999 at Myer Shop now 02 Samsung Jet 90 Complete $908 at Amazon Best for: allergy sufferers and high filtration needs The Samsung Jet 90 is the go-to choice for allergy sufferers, thanks to its comprehensive five-layered filtration system that captures 99.999 per cent of micro dust particles and allergens. This model combines powerful 200W suction with multiple attachments, allowing it to handle a range of surfaces and cleaning scenarios effectively. Its Jet Cyclone technology ensures sustained suction power, making it a reliable tool for deep and thorough cleaning. Sizes: Approximately 44.7 inches in height, 9.8 inches in width, and 8.5 inches in depth. Colours: Available in Titan Silver. Materials: Made from durable plastic and metal, with a lightweight aluminium telescopic wand. Key features: Five-layered filtration: Captures 99.999% of micro dust and allergens.

200W suction power: Powerful performance for deep cleaning.

Jet Cyclone technology: Maintains consistent suction power.

Multiple attachments: Versatile cleaning for different surfaces.

Lightweight design: Easy to maneuver and handle Shop now 03 Miele Triflex HX1 from $632 at Appliances Online Best for: flexible use and long runtime The Miele Triflex HX1 offers unmatched flexibility with its 3-in-1 design, which can be configured as an upright, stick, or handheld vacuum. This adaptability makes it suitable for various cleaning tasks around the home. With up to 120 minutes of runtime and a HEPA filter that captures 99.99% of allergens, it is an excellent choice for families looking for a long-lasting and efficient cleaning solution​. Sizes: Height: 50.5 inches (1297 mm), Width: 10.2 inches (260 mm), Weight: 8 lbs (3.6 kg). Colours: Graphite Grey, Lotus White, Ruby Red. Materials: High-grade plastic body, rubber wheels, and a sturdy plastic dirt compartment. Key features: 3-in-1 design: Configures as upright, stick, or handheld vacuum.

Long runtime: Up to 120 minutes with additional battery.

HEPA filter: Captures 99.99% of allergens.

Versatile cleaning: Suitable for various surfaces and tasks.

Compact and ergonomic: Easy to use and store​ Available at: $632 at Amazon

$699 at The Good Guys Shop Now 04 Shark Anti Hair Wrap $899.99 at Shark Best for: pet hair removal The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins and Flexology is a powerful and versatile cleaning tool designed to tackle both carpets and hard floors with ease. This vacuum is perfect for households with pets, thanks to its innovative anti-hair wrap technology that prevents hair from tangling around the brush roll. The PowerFins brush-roll digs deep into carpets to lift embedded dirt, while the soft front brush-roll captures fine dust from hard floors. Its Flexology feature allows the wand to bend, making it easy to clean under low-lying furniture and offering compact storage. Sizes: Dimensions of 26 x 24.5 x 118cm. Colours: Black, blue, and red. Materials: Durable plastic for the body and brush heads. Key features: Anti Hair Wrap Technology: Keeps the brush-roll tangle-free by actively removing hair.

PowerFins: Enhance cleaning performance on both carpets and hard floors.

Flexology: Bends for easy cleaning under furniture and folds for compact storage.

LED Smart Display: Shows battery life, suction mode, and floor type.

Run-Time: Up to 60 minutes on a single charge in eco mode.

Versatility: Converts to a handheld vacuum for cleaning stairs, upholstery, and cars.

Anti-Allergen Complete Seal: Captures 99.9% of dust and allergens. Shop Now

Is a Shark as good as a Dyson?

Shark vacuums are known for their strong suction power, versatility, and relatively affordable price compared to Dyson. On the other hand, Dyson vacuums are known for their powerful suction, advanced filtration systems, and sleek design. Ultimately, whether a Shark vacuum is as good as a Dyson depends on your specific cleaning needs and budget. Both brands offer high-quality products, so it’s essential to consider factors like performance, features, and price when making your decision.

What cordless vacuum has the most suction?

Dyson cordless vacuums are generally regarded as having some of the most powerful suction among cordless vacuum cleaners on the market. Dyson’s V11 Outsize and V15 Detect models, in particular, are known for their exceptional suction power and performance. The Dyson V15 Detect is equipped with Dyson’s most advanced laser dust detection technology, which helps it detect and capture even the smallest particles. It also features powerful suction and an efficient filtration system. While Dyson vacuums are often praised for their suction power, it’s essential to consider other factors such as battery life, versatility, and price when choosing the best cordless vacuum for your needs. Other brands like Shark, Tineco, and LG also offer cordless vacuums with strong suction capabilities, so it’s worth exploring different options before making a decision.

