These are the 7 best stick vacuums for a cordless clean

Choosing the best cordless stick vacuum for your home is probably not something you imagined you’d enjoy doing when you were growing up, but it can actually be a very enjoyable experience. After all, the stick vacuums available in Australia today are nothing like the heavy, awkward appliances that were once on offer.

In place of clunky cleaning tools, we’ve now got a whole host of handy stick vacuums that will make short work of any mess without getting in the way while you’re cleaning. And then when you’re done, they simply slot into their charging stations and await your next command. See? When you consider the impending convenience, choosing the best stick vacuum for your household feels (dare we say it) a tiny bit fun.

Okay, so that might be taking things a little too far for some but if shopping for a new stick vacuum doesn’t exactly top your list of desired activities, that’s fine too. We’ve streamlined the whole process for you irrespective of your penchant for cleaning, courtesy of our round-up of the best stick vacuums to shop right now – you’ll be thanking us later, we promise.

01 Dyson V10 Cyclone cordless vacuum cleaner $699 (usually $1099) at Amazon

It doesn’t get much better than a Dyson vacuum – especially one that’s this discounted! The Dyson V10 tackles every mess, big or small. It even transforms into a handheld for those hard-to-reach spots, like your car or that annoying spot next to your fridge you just can’t seem to keep clean no matter how hard you try.

Perfect for pet owners, it also tackles pet hair with its Hair screw tool and de-tangling brush bar. What more could you possibly want?

Key features:

Powerful suction for versatile cleaning

Up to 60 minutes of fade-free power

Whole machine filtration

Hygienic ‘point and shoot’ bin emptying

Includes three power modes

02 Shark cordless vacuum with self cleaning brushroll $347 (usually $549.99) at Amazon

An excellent all-rounder for price, function and performance, the Shark cordless vacuum gives you powerful suction for complete home cleaning. Easily inhaling every bit of dirt, debris and pet hair, it does away with all those annoyingly tough messes that sometimes occur.

You won’t need to switch between vacuum heads either, thanks to the three distinct cleaning modes – hard floor, carpet and boost mode for added power. Particularly perfect for owners of heavily-shedding pets, the self-cleaning brush roll works to separate and remove hair with a unique bristle-guard and rotational force, without that tell-tale tangle of hair left behind in the brush.

Key features:

Self-cleaning brush roll

Anti-allergen complete seal

Transforms into handheld

Advanced swivel steering

40 minutes runtime

03 Tineco iFLOOR 5 cordless wet dry vacuum $399 (usually $599) at Amazon

When the mess has a sticky element to it, a simple once-over with a standard stick vacuum isn’t going to quite do the trick. Sure, you could clean it up with a mop or a cloth first, but why not enlist a cleaning tool that does *both* jobs for you? With a simultaneously wash and vacuum function, it’s little wonder that Tineco’s iFLOOR 5 has become such a hit – particularly given its cordless status.

Key features:

Vacuum and wash surfaces at the same time

Cordless and lightweight

Dual-tank technology keeps clean and dirty water separate

Dry and streak-free in minutes

Two modes for different levels

04 Electrolux PURE Well Q7 Animal stick vacuum $349 at The Good Guys

Forget rummaging through your cupboard for numerous cleaning tools, because the Electrolux PURE Well Q7 Animal stick vacuum single-handedly carries all of its different cleaning attachments on its back – impressive, right? You can easily switch between each attachment while you work, while also enjoying the certifiable bliss of a cordless clean.

It’s great for capturing pet hair (the clue is in the name, really) and the strong suction power effectively eliminates debris from even the most unforgiving of surfaces. It’s also ultra lightweight, easily manoeuvrable around all your furniture, is self-cleaning with patented BrushRollClean technology and requires no pre-clean assembly for grab-and-go access.

Key features:

Three power settings

Sustained suction power

Onboard accessories

Long-lasting battery

Two-in-one functionality as a stick and handheld tool

Multi-layer filtration to trap allergens and improve indoor air quality

05 LG Cordless Evolve handstick vacuum cleaner $699 at Bing Lee

If you’re after something effective and easy to use that doesn’t skimp on features or versatility, check out LG’s handstick vac. It comes with a variety of cleaning attachments, including a crevice tool and a combination tool, so you won’t spend any extra time on those irritating hard-to-clean corners.

Powerful mini whirlwinds of air are deployed to separate dust particles, while the LG inverter motor rotates at high speed, moving the roller as you vacuum to ensure that all particles are picked up. There’s also interchangeable, rechargeable batteries that are quick and simple to swap out, so you won’t ever get caught out mid-way through your next deep clean again.

Key features:

Powerful suction

Kompressor dust compaction and easy emptying

Dual PowerPack for up to 120 minutes run time

Thumb touch control

Five-step filtration system

Removable and washable filters

06 Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum cleaner $449 at Bing Lee

Stick vacuums are a firm favourite for many households, but the most consistent complaint you’ll likely hear is that they don’t maintain their power for a decent amount of time. While that may have been the case in the past, most of the stick vacuums on the market today can sustain suction for far longer than their predecessors – take this Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless vacuum, which comes highly rated for its long battery life of up to 40 minutes continuous use.

You can also replace the battery by subbing in the provided spare, which can double your cleaning time. Then there’s the high-efficiency multi-cyclone structure (sounds fancy, because it is) with nine cyclones and 27 air inlets to create an optimal air path that helps minimise the loss of suction power while still trapping those pesky fine dust particles. With three different tools in addition to the all-purpose brush, you can feel confident in every clean.

Key features:

150W vacuum suction power

Up to 40 minutes runtime

All-purpose brush and three tools

Wall-mount store and charge

Five-layered dust filtration system

07 Dyson V11 Advanced cordless vacuum cleaner $795 (usually $1199) at Amazon

Another fantastic option from Dyson, this powerful machine is now on sale at an incredible 41 per cent off! We recommend acting fast though – a Dyson sale never lasts long.

The vacuum excels at eliminating dirt, dust and pet hair from all surfaces, leaving your home sparkling clean without the hassle of a clunky cord. Spinning at incredible speeds, it generates powerful suction for a deep clean. Its LCD screen displays real-time performance data for optimised cleaning, and you can effortlessly switch between modes for carpets, hard floors, or even your car. The Motorbar cleaner head automatically adjusts suction power, making cleaning as easy as can be.

Key features:

Spins at 125,000 rpm for powerful suction

LCD screen displays real-time performance data for optimised cleaning

Motorbar cleaner head automatically adjusts suction power for different floor types

Battery offers extended cleaning time for large spaces

Includes a crevice tool, combination tool and Hair screw tool

Captures 99.99 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns

