These are the 7 best stick vacuums for a cordless clean

Choosing the best cordless stick vacuum for your home is probably not something you imagined you’d enjoy doing when you were growing up, but it can actually be a very enjoyable experience. After all, the stick vacuums available in Australia today are nothing like the heavy, awkward appliances that were once on offer.
In place of clunky cleaning tools, we’ve now got a whole host of handy stick vacuums that will make short work of any mess without getting in the way while you’re cleaning. And then when you’re done, they simply slot into their charging stations and await your next command. See? When you consider the impending convenience, choosing the best stick vacuum for your household feels (dare we say it) a tiny bit fun.
Okay, so that might be taking things a little too far for some but if shopping for a new stick vacuum doesn’t exactly top your list of desired activities, that’s fine too. We’ve streamlined the whole process for you irrespective of your penchant for cleaning, courtesy of our round-up of the best stick vacuums to shop right now – you’ll be thanking us later, we promise.
2025’s top STICK VACUUM CLEANERS
- Shark cordless vacuum with self cleaning brushroll, $389, Amazon (here’s why)
- Tineco iFLOOR 5 cordless wet dry vacuum, $389, Amazon (here’s why)
The best stick vacuums to shop in Australia 2025
01
Dyson V10 Cyclone cordless vacuum cleaner
$699 (usually $1099) at Amazon
It doesn’t get much better than a Dyson vacuum – especially one that’s this discounted! The Dyson V10 tackles every mess, big or small. It even transforms into a handheld for those hard-to-reach spots, like your car or that annoying spot next to your fridge you just can’t seem to keep clean no matter how hard you try.
Perfect for pet owners, it also tackles pet hair with its Hair screw tool and de-tangling brush bar. What more could you possibly want?
Key features:
- Powerful suction for versatile cleaning
- Up to 60 minutes of fade-free power
- Whole machine filtration
- Hygienic ‘point and shoot’ bin emptying
- Includes three power modes
Also available at:
- $699 (usually $1099) at Dyson
- $799 at The Good Guys
02
Shark cordless vacuum with self cleaning brushroll
$347 (usually $549.99) at Amazon
An excellent all-rounder for price, function and performance, the Shark cordless vacuum gives you powerful suction for complete home cleaning. Easily inhaling every bit of dirt, debris and pet hair, it does away with all those annoyingly tough messes that sometimes occur.
You won’t need to switch between vacuum heads either, thanks to the three distinct cleaning modes – hard floor, carpet and boost mode for added power. Particularly perfect for owners of heavily-shedding pets, the self-cleaning brush roll works to separate and remove hair with a unique bristle-guard and rotational force, without that tell-tale tangle of hair left behind in the brush.
Key features:
- Self-cleaning brush roll
- Anti-allergen complete seal
- Transforms into handheld
- Advanced swivel steering
- 40 minutes runtime
Also available at:
- $374 at The Good Guys
- $399.99 (usually $549.99) at Harris Scarfe
03
Tineco iFLOOR 5 cordless wet dry vacuum
$399 (usually $599) at Amazon
When the mess has a sticky element to it, a simple once-over with a standard stick vacuum isn’t going to quite do the trick. Sure, you could clean it up with a mop or a cloth first, but why not enlist a cleaning tool that does *both* jobs for you? With a simultaneously wash and vacuum function, it’s little wonder that Tineco’s iFLOOR 5 has become such a hit – particularly given its cordless status.
Key features:
- Vacuum and wash surfaces at the same time
- Cordless and lightweight
- Dual-tank technology keeps clean and dirty water separate
- Dry and streak-free in minutes
- Two modes for different levels
04
Electrolux PURE Well Q7 Animal stick vacuum
$349 at The Good Guys
Forget rummaging through your cupboard for numerous cleaning tools, because the Electrolux PURE Well Q7 Animal stick vacuum single-handedly carries all of its different cleaning attachments on its back – impressive, right? You can easily switch between each attachment while you work, while also enjoying the certifiable bliss of a cordless clean.
It’s great for capturing pet hair (the clue is in the name, really) and the strong suction power effectively eliminates debris from even the most unforgiving of surfaces. It’s also ultra lightweight, easily manoeuvrable around all your furniture, is self-cleaning with patented BrushRollClean technology and requires no pre-clean assembly for grab-and-go access.
Key features:
- Three power settings
- Sustained suction power
- Onboard accessories
- Long-lasting battery
- Two-in-one functionality as a stick and handheld tool
- Multi-layer filtration to trap allergens and improve indoor air quality
Also available at:
- $349 at Bing Lee
05
LG Cordless Evolve handstick vacuum cleaner
$699 at Bing Lee
If you’re after something effective and easy to use that doesn’t skimp on features or versatility, check out LG’s handstick vac. It comes with a variety of cleaning attachments, including a crevice tool and a combination tool, so you won’t spend any extra time on those irritating hard-to-clean corners.
Powerful mini whirlwinds of air are deployed to separate dust particles, while the LG inverter motor rotates at high speed, moving the roller as you vacuum to ensure that all particles are picked up. There’s also interchangeable, rechargeable batteries that are quick and simple to swap out, so you won’t ever get caught out mid-way through your next deep clean again.
Key features:
- Powerful suction
- Kompressor dust compaction and easy emptying
- Dual PowerPack for up to 120 minutes run time
- Thumb touch control
- Five-step filtration system
- Removable and washable filters
Also available at:
- $699 (usually $999) at LG
- $695 at The Good Guys
06
Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum cleaner
$449 at Bing Lee
Stick vacuums are a firm favourite for many households, but the most consistent complaint you’ll likely hear is that they don’t maintain their power for a decent amount of time. While that may have been the case in the past, most of the stick vacuums on the market today can sustain suction for far longer than their predecessors – take this Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless vacuum, which comes highly rated for its long battery life of up to 40 minutes continuous use.
You can also replace the battery by subbing in the provided spare, which can double your cleaning time. Then there’s the high-efficiency multi-cyclone structure (sounds fancy, because it is) with nine cyclones and 27 air inlets to create an optimal air path that helps minimise the loss of suction power while still trapping those pesky fine dust particles. With three different tools in addition to the all-purpose brush, you can feel confident in every clean.
Key features:
- 150W vacuum suction power
- Up to 40 minutes runtime
- All-purpose brush and three tools
- Wall-mount store and charge
- Five-layered dust filtration system
Also available at:
- $547 at Amazon
07
Dyson V11 Advanced cordless vacuum cleaner
$795 (usually $1199) at Amazon
Another fantastic option from Dyson, this powerful machine is now on sale at an incredible 41 per cent off! We recommend acting fast though – a Dyson sale never lasts long.
The vacuum excels at eliminating dirt, dust and pet hair from all surfaces, leaving your home sparkling clean without the hassle of a clunky cord. Spinning at incredible speeds, it generates powerful suction for a deep clean. Its LCD screen displays real-time performance data for optimised cleaning, and you can effortlessly switch between modes for carpets, hard floors, or even your car. The Motorbar cleaner head automatically adjusts suction power, making cleaning as easy as can be.
Key features:
- Spins at 125,000 rpm for powerful suction
- LCD screen displays real-time performance data for optimised cleaning
- Motorbar cleaner head automatically adjusts suction power for different floor types
- Battery offers extended cleaning time for large spaces
- Includes a crevice tool, combination tool and Hair screw tool
- Captures 99.99 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns
Also available at:
- $795 at The Good Guys
- $795 (usually $1199) at Dyson
What are stick vacuums best for?
Stick vacuums are great for quick cleanups and everyday maintenance on all floor types. Their lightweight design and manoeuvrability make them perfect for reaching under furniture, stairs and pesky tight spaces.
While they can handle pet hair and light debris, they might not be as powerful for deep cleaning carpets compared to upright vacuums. However, some higher-end stick vacuums offer impressive suction and can be a good all-in-one option for smaller homes or apartments.
Are stick vacuums worth it?
Generally speaking, stick vacuums tend to be less powerful than their corded counterparts, but there’s also arguably more hassle involved when cleaning with a cord. The absence of a cord makes for easy, manoeuvring in the home, allowing you to clean with less fuss and more efficiency. So, it’s ultimately up to you what’s more important in the vacuum you’re purchasing.
Related articles:
- The ultimate fur fighting vacuums to keep your home sparkling clean all year round
- The best cordless vacuum cleaners for even the toughest of dust
- These are the best food processors your kitchen needs right now