I’m a Beauty Editor, and these are the viral products that are ACTUALLY worth your money

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One of the best parts about being a beauty editor is getting to try the latest makeup and skincare launches. From chrome nails to watercolour blush, it’s a real pleasure being able to try and test all the viral trends people are raving about, and get to call it work.

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While it’s fun getting on board the latest trends, there are a select few products that I ALWAYS go back to. My holy grail of beauty products, if you will.

Instead of gatekeeping my ride or dies, I’m going to share the seven beauty products I’ve consistently repurchased over the years and couldn’t live without.

Some of them you’ve probably heard of, while others you might be questioning if they’re worth the hype. Here are my honest reviews of each product to help you make the decision if you feel like treating yourself to a bougie beauty product or two- all in the name of self-care.

Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb is the hydrating, ultra shiny lip gloss I didn’t know I needed. (Credit: Supplied)

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Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, $39

I hate to admit it, but I was incredibly late to the bandwagon on this one. Fenty Beauty is renowned for its Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizers, but as a strict lip balm girlie, I’ve historically avoided glosses. As much as I love how they look, I despise the sticky, hair-stuck-to-your-face feeling.

However, after a few shades of Gloss Bomb landed on my desk, I decided to see if they actually lived up to the internet hype. Call it love at first swipe, but I was instantly impressed. Not only is it easy to apply (thanks to a thick angled brush), the formula is comfortable to wear and delivers a glossy, glass-like finish.

For an everyday wash of colour, my go-to is Fu$$y (a soft, buildable shimmery pink that suits almost everyone). Lately, though, I’ve been reaching for Hot Chocolit, a rich, shimmery brown that is the ultimate hue for winter.

The Verdict: At $39 a pop, they aren’t cheap. But because the formula actually treats your lips like a balm while delivering high-octane shine, it’s one of the few viral products genuinely worth the splurge.

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The Merit Minimalist Complexion Stick will replace both your concealer and foundation. (Credit: Supplied )

Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick, $63

Since launching in 2021, Merit has already made its mark thanks to its minimalist approach to beauty. It’s even made its way into the beauty bags of A-listers like Lauren Graham, Katie Holmes, and Reese Witherspoon.

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Ever since discovering the brand myself, I’ve recommended countless products to friends and family. Over the years, I’ve tried everything from eyeshadows and blush to mascaras and have yet to be disappointed.

But the one product that really stands out (and I take with me almost everywhere thanks to its convenient size) is The Minimalist Complexion Stick. The description states “not a foundation or a concealer, but it’ll replace both in your makeup bag,” and I’ll admit I was super sceptical when I read this (there’s just no way!), but lo and behold, I’ve ditched my regular concealer and skin tint and have turned to this nifty little stick for my daily makeup routine.

Before and after. The formula blends easily over skin, delivering a lightweight, glowy finish. (Credit: Supplied )

While it’s a little more expensive than I would generally spend on a regular concealer, a little goes a long way so you’re definitely getting your money’s worth. I have rosacea and tend to get a lot of redness around my cheeks, but one swipe of this usually covers it up, which is perfect for touch-ups throughout the day and an absolute lifesaver over summer when dealing with sweaty skin thanks to humidity.

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The Verdict: Definitely worth the splurge if you’re wanting to streamline your makeup collection as it can replace both your concealer and foundation. I wouldn’t recommend it if you’re someone who prefers medium-heavy foundation coverage, as it’s more on the light-medium side.

The rich texture and nourishing formula is a saving grace for hydrating dry hands. (Credit: Supplied )

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L’Occitane Crème Mains Karité Shea Butter Hand Cream, $39

As a dry skin sufferer, I really do love a hydrating hand cream. I’ve tried so many different formulas over the years, all promising to keep skin soft and supple, but have been consistently disappointed.

A few years ago, desperate for a solution, I finally caved and tried L’Occitane’s iconic hand cream.

Safe to say, it’s one of the only hand creams that hydrates my hands AND doesn’t leave that oily, greasy residue that a lot of other creams do. It really is a dream formula, and I can see why it’s been a cult favourite for years.

My only gripe is that the scent can be quite strong. So if you’re someone who prefers a fragrance-free or subtle scent, you might want to try one of the other hand balms on offer (the almond hand cream is another personal favourite of mine if you’re looking for a different scent!).

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The Verdict: Worth it if you don’t mind a stronger fragrance. It’s one of the only hand creams I’ve tried that doesn’t leave my hands feeling greasy, and I always have one on my bedside table and carry a travel-size version in my handbag.

The viral product that broke my blush drought. My go-to shades are ‘Worth’ and ‘Love’ for a little splash of colour. (Credit: Supplied )

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Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, $45

As a millennial who grew up the height of the Disney Channel era, I might be a little biased, but Selena Gomez has never disappointed me in my life. When she first announced Rare Beauty back in 2020, I was sceptical about another celebrity starting a beauty brand that for sure won’t live up to the hype. Boy was I wrong.

Personally, I think Rare is what every beauty brand should strive to be. Quality products that encourage individuality- all at an affordable price point.

It should come as no surprise that I love experimenting with makeup (I write about beauty for a living!), but one product I never found myself reaching for was blush.

Maybe it’s my rosacea highlighting the red patches on my complexion, or I just don’t know how to apply it properly, but blush was just never something I prioritised.

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One day I was feeling adventurous, so I caved and tried the viral Soft Pinch Liquid Blush every person, and their dog, had raved on about, and I was instantly impressed. Was my blush drought finally over?

The formula was unlike anything I had tried before. It has a velvety, lightweight texture, yet delivers plenty of colour that is easy to blend. Gamechanger.

It was the gateway blush that led to a change in my set makeup ways. Since then, I’ve gone on to try different creams, powders and liquid formulas, but I always end up going back to this one.

Whether you’ve got warm or cool undertones, there’s a shade for everyone from deep berries to vibrant pinks. I’m more on the warm/neutral side, so Worth (a muted nudey pink) and Love (a warm orangey red) are the shades I reach for most.

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The Verdict: This one lives up to the hype and is pretty reasonable for a blush sitting at $43 each. If you regularly incorporate blush into your makeup routine, I strongly recommend adding this to your collection.

You know it’s well loved when the jar is almost empty! This iconic cream is my winter skin saviour. (Credit: Supplied )

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Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Cream Moisturiser, $106

Everyone is always searching for that ‘magic’ cream that fixes all their complexion woes, and I’ve got to say, Charlotte Tilbury’s famous cream comes pretty close.

Like so many of us, my skin gets extra dry in the winter. As the weather cools, our skin barrier weakens, making it harder to retain moisture. Like clockwork, as soon as the cold weather sets in, I find myself swapping my regular lightweight gel formulas and reaching for my trusty Charlotte Tilbury Cream instead.

The velvety rich texture feels like a drink of water for my parched skin. After a few weeks of use, I find my complexion feels softer, more hydrated and bouncier.

The Verdict: If there’s one skincare product worth investing in, it’s a good moisturiser, and this luxe cream is worth every penny. Luckily, a little goes a long way, so it lasts longer than expected. Better yet, it’s available as a refill, which is a more cost-effective approach to skincare while being kind to the environment.

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My soul would be crushed If Benefit ever discontinued this mascara. It gives the look of a lash lift sans the pricey trip to the salon. (Credit: Supplied )

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Mascara, $52

Ask any beauty buff what their first makeup splurge was and they’ll most likely name a Benefit product.

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While the brand is best known for its brow products, it’s the extensive range of mascaras that have made me a longtime customer.

As a beauty enthusiast, I tend to call a lot of products my holy grail, but if there were only one beauty item I could take with me to a deserted island, it would be the Roller Lash Mascara– no hesitation.

While BADgal BANG! and They’re Real! have earned cult classic status, I always find myself going back to Roller Lash. There’s just something about the formula and the design of the brush that feels like a match made in lash heaven.

I couldn’t tell you how many tubes I’ve gone through over the past decade, and call me dramatic, but this mascara really is my ride or die.

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The Verdict: If you’re after long, lifted, beautifully curled lashes, then this one is for you. I wouldn’t recommend it if you’re seeking a more voluminous, fuller look (Benefit’s Fan Fest and BADgal BANG! are better suited to that), but the formula is super buildable, which makes it perfect for an everyday mascara.

This face mist leaves my skin feeling super refreshed. I always carry a travel-size version with me and even have one on my desk at work. (Credit: Supplied )

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Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist, $59

I know I’ve already complained about the humidity (Sydney humidity is a different beast!), but it really takes a toll on my skin. While a face mist isn’t strictly mandatory in a skincare regimen, my dry, sensitive skin absolutely laps it up.

My go-to is Jurlique’s Rosewater Mist. Not only do I love how instantly refreshed it makes me feel, but it’s actually infused with real rose extract to keep my complexion soft, hydrated, and calm. I even keep a mini version on my desk at work (an emotional support face mist, if you will), which I reach for the second I feel the office AC starts drying me out.

But you don’t have to take my word for it. What do Amy Adams and Jennifer Lopez have in common? Besides being incredibly talented, they both swear by this exact mist. If it’s good enough for JLo’s legendary glow, then it’s more than good enough for me.

The Verdict: It’s worth every ounce of the hype and remains one of the only mists I use consistently. If rose isn’t your thing, they also have a dreamy Lavender version as well as a Holy Basil and Aloe formula (my other personal go-to).

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