Lauren Graham just dropped her 5-minute makeup routine. Here’s every product she used.

Glow like a Gilmore Girl!
stephanie de nobile
lauren graham surrounded by merit beauty productsGetty/ MERIT
From Gilmore Girls to Parenthood, Lauren Graham has long set the gold standard for on-screen parenting- and now we’re taking beauty notes from everyone’s favourite TV mum.

In a recent Instagram post the beloved actress share’s her go-to 5-minute makeup routine- perfect for busy errand days when you need a quick glow up.

“I’ve had just enough coffee to think that filming myself doing my makeup is a good idea,” she says in true Loralei Gilmore fashion before running through her to-do list for the day and the products behind her everyday glam.

She starts off her routine with Merit Beauty’s Great Skin Instant Glow Serum to help prep skin before diving into the remainder of her beauty regime.

Want to get the Lauren Graham glow? Here’s how.

What beauty products does Lauren Graham use?

merit beauty The Uniform Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 45
(Credit: MERIT)

01

The Uniform Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 45

First up is The Uniform Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 45, which she applies all over her face using a powder brush.

ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE.

merit beauty The Minimalist Perfection Stick
(Credit: MERIT )

02

The Minimalist Perfection Stick – Silk

“I tend to go a little red,” she says while applying The Minimalist Perfection Stick, a hybrid foundation and concealer stick.

Graham admits to throwing this nifty stick into her handbag for on-the-go touch ups.

merit beauty flush balm cheek colour in apres
(Credit: MERIT )

03

Flush Balm Cheek Color – Après

For a subtle flush of colour, she applies Merit’s Flush Balm in the colour Après- a product she discovered while working with “incredible makeup artists.”

merit beauty day glow highlighting balm in bounce
(Credit: MERIT )

04

Day Glow Highlighting Balm – Bounce

For some shimmer, Graham swipes on Day Glow Highlighting Balm in Bounce.

merit beauty Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara
(Credit: MERIT )

05

Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara

“I personally feel mascara is part of the five-minute routine, not everybody agrees,” she says before applying the Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara.

“All you need is a little bit,” Graham says for a “regular going to the grocery store look.”

merit beauty Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil in Twin Set
(Credit: MERIT )

06

Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil – Twin Set

Finally, she swipes on the Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil in Twin Set for a subtle flush of colour over her lips.

“I like more of a hint, more of a nod to a colour,” she says. “Just having a little vibrancy and a little shine.”

Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

