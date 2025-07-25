Lauren Graham just dropped her 5-minute makeup routine. Here’s every product she used.

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

From Gilmore Girls to Parenthood, Lauren Graham has long set the gold standard for on-screen parenting- and now we’re taking beauty notes from everyone’s favourite TV mum.

In a recent Instagram post the beloved actress share’s her go-to 5-minute makeup routine- perfect for busy errand days when you need a quick glow up.

“I’ve had just enough coffee to think that filming myself doing my makeup is a good idea,” she says in true Loralei Gilmore fashion before running through her to-do list for the day and the products behind her everyday glam.

She starts off her routine with Merit Beauty’s Great Skin Instant Glow Serum to help prep skin before diving into the remainder of her beauty regime.

Want to get the Lauren Graham glow? Here’s how.

What beauty products does Lauren Graham use?

(Credit: MERIT) 01 The Uniform Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 45 $61 at Merit First up is The Uniform Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 45, which she applies all over her face using a powder brush. ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE. Shop Now

(Credit: MERIT ) 02 The Minimalist Perfection Stick – Silk $61 at Merit “I tend to go a little red,” she says while applying The Minimalist Perfection Stick, a hybrid foundation and concealer stick. Graham admits to throwing this nifty stick into her handbag for on-the-go touch ups. Shop Now

(Credit: MERIT ) 03 Flush Balm Cheek Color – Après $48 at Merit For a subtle flush of colour, she applies Merit’s Flush Balm in the colour Après- a product she discovered while working with “incredible makeup artists.” Shop Now

(Credit: MERIT ) 04 Day Glow Highlighting Balm – Bounce $51 at Merit For some shimmer, Graham swipes on Day Glow Highlighting Balm in Bounce. Shop Now

(Credit: MERIT ) 05 Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara $42 at Merit “I personally feel mascara is part of the five-minute routine, not everybody agrees,” she says before applying the Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara. “All you need is a little bit,” Graham says for a “regular going to the grocery store look.” Shop Now

(Credit: MERIT ) 06 Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil – Twin Set $38 at Merit Finally, she swipes on the Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil in Twin Set for a subtle flush of colour over her lips. “I like more of a hint, more of a nod to a colour,” she says. “Just having a little vibrancy and a little shine.” Shop Now