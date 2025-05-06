Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

Another year, another Met Gala, and as always, our favourite celebrities did not disappoint, stepping out in bold looks from head to toe. This year’s theme, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’, saw detailed beauty looks, sharp suits, playful palettes, and daring textures.

While the annual fundraising event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, is known for its parade of extravagant fashion, we can’t help but shine a spotlight on some incredible beauty looks.

Lucky for us, a few celebrity makeup artists have spilled which exact beauty products they used on some of the biggest names in the industry. From Monica Barbaro’s golden glow to Simone Biles’ skincare prep, we’ve rounded up the beauty products that have received the gold tick of approval from some of our favourite A-listers.

Zendaya

(Credit: Getty)

Known for always delivering a top-tier Met Gala look, this year Zendaya worked with makeup artist Ernesto Casillas, who used a mix of Charlotte Tilbury products to create her bronzed glow.

To make Zendaya’s eyes stand out underneath her very chic hat, Casillas used Charlotte’s Palette of Beautifying Eye Trends in Sensual Sunset and completed the look with the Lip Cheat Contour and Big Lip Plumpgasm in Nudegasm Diamonds for added shine.

(Credit: Charlotte Tilbury) 01 Charlotte’s Palette of Beautifying Eye Trends in Sensual Sunset $97 at Charlotte Tilbury Shop Now

(Credit: Charlotte Tilbury ) 02 Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Contour Duo $38 at Charlotte Tilbury Shop Now

(Credit: Charlotte Tilbury) 03 Charlotte Tilbury Big Lip Plumpgasm in Nudegasm Diamonds $54 at Charlotte Tilbury Shop Now

Monica Barbaro

(Credit: Getty)

Makeup artist Samantha Lau revealed she used a dreamy mix of Dior products for A Complete Unknown star Monica Barbaro.

Her luminous complexion is thanks to a mix of the Forever Skin Contour Stick and Forever Glow Luminizer Highlighter.

(Credit: Dior) 04 Dior Forever Skin Contour Stick $95 at Sephora Shop Now

(Credit: Dior ) 05 Dior Forever Glow Luminizer Highlighter $102 at Sephora Shop Now

Demi Moore

(Credit: Getty)

Actress Demi Moore had the help of none other than Sofia Tilbury (yes, Charlotte Tilbury’s niece) to create her classic bold eye and rosy cheek look.

With a full face of Charlotte Tilbury, two of the brand’s best sellers were used to highlight Demi’s natural beauty, including Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara and Matte Beauty Blush Wand in Pillowtalk.

(Credit: Charlotte Tilbury ) 06 Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara $48 at Charlotte Tilbury Shop Now

(Credit: Charlotte Tilbury ) 07 Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wand in Pillowtalk $60 at Charlotte Tilbury Shop Now

Sydney Sweeney

(Credit: Getty)

It girl Sydney Sweeney prepped her skin using Laneige’s Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream and cult favourite Lip Sleeping Mask.

Her elegant makeup look was all thanks to artist Melissa Hernandez, who opted for luxe Giorgio Armani products, including the Luminous Silk Cheek Tint for a subtle flushed cheek.

(Credit: Laneige) 08 Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream $57 at Adore Beauty Shop Now

(Credit: Laneige ) 09 Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Berry $31 at Adore Beauty Shop Now

(Credit: Giorgio Armani) 10 Armani Luminous Silk Cheek Tint $75 at Sephora Shop Now

Simone Biles

(Credit: Getty)

For a glow from head to toe, Olympian Simone Biles prepped her skin using Murad’s Retinal ReSculpt Body Treatment.

Simone’s makeup artist, Ashley Stewart, completed her look using Benefit’s iconic Hoola Bronzer and added definition to her eyebrows using the Precisely, My Brow Pencil.

(Credit: Murad) 11 Murad Retinal Resculpt Body Treatment $120 at Sephora Shop Now

(Credit: Benefit) 12 Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer $63 at Sephora Shop Now

(Credit: Benefit) 13 Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Eyebrow Pencil $48 at Sephora Shop Now