All the celebrity beauty looks you can shop from this year’s Met Gala

We're taking notes from some of our favourite A-lister's!
stephanie de nobile
Sydney sweeney met gala 2025Getty
Another year, another Met Gala, and as always, our favourite celebrities did not disappoint, stepping out in bold looks from head to toe. This year’s theme, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’, saw detailed beauty looks, sharp suits, playful palettes, and daring textures.

While the annual fundraising event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, is known for its parade of extravagant fashion, we can’t help but shine a spotlight on some incredible beauty looks.

Lucky for us, a few celebrity makeup artists have spilled which exact beauty products they used on some of the biggest names in the industry. From Monica Barbaro’s golden glow to Simone Biles’ skincare prep, we’ve rounded up the beauty products that have received the gold tick of approval from some of our favourite A-listers.  

Zendaya

Zendaya at the Met Gala 2025
(Credit: Getty)

Known for always delivering a top-tier Met Gala look, this year Zendaya worked with makeup artist Ernesto Casillas, who used a mix of Charlotte Tilbury products to create her bronzed glow.

To make Zendaya’s eyes stand out underneath her very chic hat, Casillas used Charlotte’s Palette of Beautifying Eye Trends in Sensual Sunset and completed the look with the Lip Cheat Contour and Big Lip Plumpgasm in Nudegasm Diamonds for added shine.  

charlotte tilbury sensual sunset palette
(Credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte's Palette of Beautifying Eye Trends in Sensual Sunset

$97 at Charlotte Tilbury

charlotte tilbury lip cheat contour duo
(Credit: Charlotte Tilbury )

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Contour Duo

$38 at Charlotte Tilbury

charlottle tilbury big lips plumpgasm nudegasm diamonds
(Credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Big Lip Plumpgasm in Nudegasm Diamonds

$54 at Charlotte Tilbury

Monica Barbaro

monica barbaro met gala 2025
(Credit: Getty)

Makeup artist Samantha Lau revealed she used a dreamy mix of Dior products for A Complete Unknown star Monica Barbaro.

Her luminous complexion is thanks to a mix of the Forever Skin Contour Stick and Forever Glow Luminizer Highlighter.

dior forever skin contour stick
(Credit: Dior)

Dior Forever Skin Contour Stick

$95 at Sephora

dior forever glow luminizer highlighter
(Credit: Dior )

Dior Forever Glow Luminizer Highlighter

$102 at Sephora

Demi Moore

demi moore at met gala 2025
(Credit: Getty)

Actress Demi Moore had the help of none other than Sofia Tilbury (yes, Charlotte Tilbury’s niece) to create her classic bold eye and rosy cheek look.

With a full face of Charlotte Tilbury, two of the brand’s best sellers were used to highlight Demi’s natural beauty, including Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara and Matte Beauty Blush Wand in Pillowtalk.

charlotte tilbury exaggereyes mascara
(Credit: Charlotte Tilbury )

Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara

$48 at Charlotte Tilbury

charlotte tilbury matte beauty blush wand pillowtalk
(Credit: Charlotte Tilbury )

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wand in Pillowtalk

$60 at Charlotte Tilbury

Sydney Sweeney

sydney sweeney met gala 2025
(Credit: Getty)

It girl Sydney Sweeney prepped her skin using Laneige’s Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream and cult favourite Lip Sleeping Mask.

Her elegant makeup look was all thanks to artist Melissa Hernandez, who opted for luxe Giorgio Armani products, including the Luminous Silk Cheek Tint for a subtle flushed cheek.

laneige water bank cream
(Credit: Laneige)

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream

$57 at Adore Beauty

laneige lip sleeping mask berry
(Credit: Laneige )

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Berry

$31 at Adore Beauty

giorgio armani luminous silk cheek tint pink
(Credit: Giorgio Armani)

Armani Luminous Silk Cheek Tint

$75 at Sephora

Simone Biles

simone biles met gala 2025
(Credit: Getty)

For a glow from head to toe, Olympian Simone Biles prepped her skin using Murad’s Retinal ReSculpt Body Treatment.

Simone’s makeup artist, Ashley Stewart, completed her look using Benefit’s iconic Hoola Bronzer and added definition to her eyebrows using the Precisely, My Brow Pencil.

murad Retinal Resculpt Body Treatment
(Credit: Murad)

Murad Retinal Resculpt Body Treatment

$120 at Sephora

benefit hoola bronzer
(Credit: Benefit)

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer

$63 at Sephora

benefit Precisely, My Brow Eyebrow Pencil
(Credit: Benefit)

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Eyebrow Pencil

$48 at Sephora

stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

