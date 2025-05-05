When it comes to the Met Gala, guests like to make an impression on the carpet, especially when they’re a royal.

It’s not often that a member of the royal family has gone to New York for the spectacle, but every time they have, they have made a statement and embraced the annual theme.

Think of the late Princess Diana in a slip-like dress in 1996 – that bold and stunning ensemble has been cemented as one of the most Met Gala looks of all time. While it was considered unconventional at the time for the late royal, it certainly made an impact.

And she’s not the only one who has attended.

With the Met Gala upon us, New Idea is looking back on the stunning looks worn by a royal.

Which royals have been to the Met Gala?

(Credit: Getty) Princess Diana 1996 The late princess went to the 1996 Met Gala in a negligée-style satin slip designed by John Galliano for Dior, after he left Givenchy. That year, the theme was Christian Dior. According to Vogue, she commissioned the designer to make her a special version of the dress, which was from one of his collections. Princess Beatrice 2018 Princess Beatrice’s angelic purple gown was designed by Alberta Ferretti for the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme. Advertisement (Credits: Getty) Charlotte Casiraghi 2023, 2019, 2018, 2016 Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi has been to the Met Gala four times. She attended in 2023 (Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty), 2019 (Camp: Notes on Fashion), 2018 (Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination) and 2016 (Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology). (Credit: Getty) Princess Maria-Olympia Of Greece 2016 Princess Maria-Olympia Of Greece embraced the Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology theme. (Credit: Getty) Princess Marie-Chantal Miller of Greece 2001 Princess Marie-Chantal went to the opening of the Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years exhibition with Italian designer Valentino Clemente Ludovico Garavani, who founded Valentino. She wore