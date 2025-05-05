  •  
Every time a royal has stepped onto the carpet at the Met Gala

They have certainly made a royal statement!
When it comes to the Met Gala, guests like to make an impression on the carpet, especially when they’re a royal.

It’s not often that a member of the royal family has gone to New York for the spectacle, but every time they have, they have made a statement and embraced the annual theme.

Think of the late Princess Diana in a slip-like dress in 1996 – that bold and stunning ensemble has been cemented as one of the most Met Gala looks of all time. While it was considered unconventional at the time for the late royal, it certainly made an impact.

And she’s not the only one who has attended.

With the Met Gala upon us, New Idea is looking back on the stunning looks worn by a royal.

Scroll below to find out more.

Which royals have been to the Met Gala?

(Credit: Getty)

Princess Diana

1996

The late princess went to the 1996 Met Gala in a negligée-style satin slip designed by John Galliano for Dior, after he left Givenchy. That year, the theme was Christian Dior. According to Vogue, she commissioned the designer to make her a special version of the dress, which was from one of his collections.

Royal woman in a purple gown with a tiara at a formal event, photographers in the background.

Princess Beatrice

2018

Princess Beatrice’s angelic purple gown was designed by Alberta Ferretti for the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme.

Charlotte Casiraghi met gala 2023 2019 2018 2016
(Credits: Getty)

Charlotte Casiraghi

2023, 2019, 2018, 2016

Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi has been to the Met Gala four times. She attended in 2023 (Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty), 2019 (Camp: Notes on Fashion), 2018 (Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination) and 2016 (Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology).

Maria-Olympia of Greece
(Credit: Getty)

Princess Maria-Olympia Of Greece

2016

Princess Maria-Olympia Of Greece embraced the Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology theme.

Marie-Chantal Miller
(Credit: Getty)

Princess Marie-Chantal Miller of Greece

2001

Princess Marie-Chantal went to the opening of the Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years exhibition with Italian designer Valentino Clemente Ludovico Garavani, who founded Valentino. She wore

