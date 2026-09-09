“An awakening”: Kylie Gillies’ “secret wish” after family heartache

Days after farewelling her eldest son as he left Australia for a new life in Germany, The Morning Show star Kylie Gillies took to Instagram to declare she’d been “wobbly”.

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In December 2025, Kylie had hugged Gus, now 23, goodbye at Sydney Airport as he travelled 16,000km to Berlin for his “dream job” in film and commercial production.

Nine months on, Kylie has delighted friends and fans by documenting her longed-for reunion with Gus – as the Gillies family vacations together in Europe.

Happy snaps shared to Instagram show Kylie and her husband Tony living it up aboard a yacht in Greece with Gus, his younger brother Archie, 21, Gus’ girlfriend Charley, and Tony’s brother Jason.

Kylie Gillies has been excited for her European family getaway. (Credit: Instagram/kyliegillies)

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“Berlin is such a vibrant and edgy city and has become a popular hub for up-and-coming Aussie creatives, and Kylie – while secretly wishing Gus would have stayed closer to home – knows that Berlin really suits her eldest son who is by all reports thriving in his dream job,” a source tells New Idea.

Naturally, however, Kylie – who has graced the screens of Seven alongside her Morning Show co-host Larry Emdur for almost two decades – has found it hard to adjust to her son’s absence in Australia.

“Kylie and Tony waited 14 years to start a family and their boys mean the world to them,” the source continues. “They’re such a close-knit family and more like best mates with their boys than Mum and Dad.

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“Anyone who knows Kylie knows that on this trip – more than ever before – she is literally bursting with excitement being back together as a family.”

Kylie Gillies was candid about how Gus’ departure left her “wobbly”. (Credit: Instagram/kyliegillies)

Certainly, Kylie herself declared she was “so happy” to join Gus in Berlin ahead of their European vacay – sharing an emotional video of their airport reunion to her Instagram on August 23.

“Kylie has shared recently with friends she secretly wishes Gus would move back to Australia – but she also knows that they have raised two very driven kids who she has always encouraged to go big or go home,” the source tells New Idea.

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“They put so much effort into the planning of this reunion – both Tony and Kylie wanted to get a front row view of Gus’s life in the German capital and really wanted to meet the new mates he’s made before heading off to Greece.”

Kylie has had a ball in Greece. (Credit: Instagram/kyliegillies)

And Greece is the “real highlight” for the family – with one well-placed source saying the adventure has “really struck a nerve” with Kylie, who turns 60 in May 2027.

Poignantly, it’s the same year in which she will celebrate 20 years on The Morning Show, and the insider says a big decision looms for the star.

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“She is now reportedly considering whether she may well just take a step back for a year and take time out to smell the roses,” the source says.

“This has been such an awakening for her and Tony to be back with Archie and Gus – she doesn’t want the fairytale to end.”

There are whispers that the couple have floated the idea of taking “a year off”, getting a rental in the heart of Berlin and using it as a base to explore more of Europe.

Kylie and her husband Tony have reportedly floated the idea of a year abroad. (Credit: Instagram/kyliegillies)

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Of course, Archie remains a huge consideration for Kylie and Tony. He has been studying design in Sydney, although he also no longer lives at home.

“These are such precious years for all of them and Kylie wants to keep making wonderful family memories before the boys head off and get married and start their own families,” the insider tells New Idea.

“She was heartbroken when Gus first left and while she has got on with life in Sydney, being back together has made them all realise that family really is everything.”

For almost 125 years, New Idea has been Australia’s most trusted source for celebrity news, royal updates, and real-life stories. We don’t just share the news – we live it, verify it, and stand by it. Read more about us, our history, and our contributors here.

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