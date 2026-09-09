“Something is amiss”: Details emerge as Karl Stefanovic disappears

“Karl, where are you? Worried.” That was the plea from a fan of Karl Stefanovic on September 8, as a mystery erupted over the star’s disappearance from the airwaves.

Advertisement

The Karl Stefanovic Show – which sparked Karl’s sudden departure from the Today Show after it hosted an interview with far-right figure Tommy Robinson in June – has not published a new episode in two weeks.

It’s a marked change in scheduling, given it had only recently expanded to a five-days-a-week offering.

The absence of new episodes did not go unnoticed by fans – who quickly took to YouTube to express their concern for the star.

“Why no podcasts for two weeks? Where are you Karl?” one viewer quizzed. “Karl we miss you mate hope you’re ok!” another added.

Advertisement

Karl Stefanovic’s disappearance from the airwaves has concerned fans of the star. (Credit: Instagram/karlstefanovic_)

Over on fellow podcaster Kyle Sandilands’ show Kyle Sandilands Live, Karl’s vanishing act became a topic of conversation.

The program’s Executive Producer Jaimee “Mayo” Hassos said she hadn’t been able to reach Karl to discuss appearing on the show.

“I feel bad for Karlo because something is amiss right now. He’s like vanished off the face of the earth. He’s just not contactable at the moment,” she said, while newsreader Brooklyn Ross described the situation as “suss”.

Advertisement

New Idea has reached out to Keshnee Kemp – the founder of The Karl Stefanovic Show, as well as a rep for Karl for comment.

While Karl himself hasn’t addressed his podcast silence, he was active on social media on August 29, when he shared a video from the rural NSW town of Griffith, where he was visiting an almond orchard.

“Check this out, beautiful people! Absolutely magnificent. This is Griffith – Mandolé Orchard, purveyors of fine almond milk, and it’s that time of year,” he said, as he walked among blossoming almond trees.

“Spring is sprungy, the bees are rooting, pollinating, whatever they do. And I’m in Griffith for the weekend for the salami festival. That’s right, the salami festival.

Advertisement

“So come and say good day. Keep telling your yarns,” he added in a message to his 430,000 Instagram followers.

“God, I love getting out into the country – the good, the bad, the ugly, and the brilliant. I’ll see you all soon.”

Karl Stefanovic did share a video from Giffith in August. (Credit: Instagram/karlstefanovic_)

Of course, just how soon Karl’s fans will get to listen to another one of his podcasts currently remains a mystery. Country clothing company Ringers Western, which had previously been sponsoring the show confirmed its deal has now ended.

Advertisement

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that it has no plans to renew the partnership either.

So where does that leave Karl – who not only was axed from Today over his controversial podcast interview, but was dropped from his fledgling Pure Gold radio show The Long Weekend by network ARN?

Sources tell New Idea that a drastic move may be on the cards for the 52-year-old, his wife Jasmine, 42, and their daughter Harper, six.

“It’s the worst kept secret in his inner circle that Karl is seriously looking at uprooting his family and making a permanent move back to Queensland,” the insider shares.

Advertisement

“He’s always been a proud Queenslander at heart, it’s where he was born and bred. And as for Jas, practically her entire family is based up there.

“She has always wanted to be closer to her parents, especially as Harper grows up, and it really feels like the stars are finally aligning for them to make the leap full-time”.

Karl and Jasmine are reportedly eyeing a move north. (Credit: Instagram/jasyarby)

The source said that his move away from TV had “completely freed [Karl] up”.

Advertisement

“He’s realised he can literally work from anywhere in the country now, and having that absolute flexibility is a lifestyle change he’s wanted for a very long time”.

Another consideration for the family could be their property portfolio. Karl and Jasmine are currently undertaking a $4.5 million rebuild of their home on Sydney’s North Shore, but they also own a renovated $3.6 million holiday home near Noosa on the Sunshine Coast.

“They’ve got their absolutely stunning Noosa mansion sitting right there, and they want to actually enjoy the fruits of their labour,” the source tells New Idea.

“They’ve poured so much time, money, and energy into those lavish renovations. Why wouldn’t they want to spend their days soaking up the sun in their dream home rather than being stuck in the Sydney rat race? They want to entertain up there, relax, and really live it up”

Advertisement

In the meantime, Karl and Jasmine are leasing the lavish five-bedroom pad out between stays.

A quick search on Airbnb reveals the holiday home is available to rent for a minimum four-night stay in December for a cool $7,650 – a welcome cash flow injection perhaps, as the former Nine star ponders his next move.