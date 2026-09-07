“Everything began to unravel”: Details emerge as Stefanovic court case shocks

It was the court case that no one saw coming.

Advertisement

Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic’s pet dog Chance The Yapper became the subject of a legal wrangle on September 3 – after it was alleged he attacked a person without provocation, causing “serious injury”.

The German Shepherd – who was welcomed into the Stefanovic home as a puppy in 2018 – was investigated by North Sydney Council’s Ranger and Parking Services after the incident unfolded in Neutral Bay, Sydney, on April 18.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Chance was subsequently hit with a “dangerous dog declaration” – a move that could have seen the pet euthanised.

However, a legal appeal launched by Jasmine Stefanovic and heard at Hornsby Local Court on September 3, resulted in Chance being subject to a “control order” for four years instead.

Advertisement

Under the terms of the order, Karl and Jasmine must keep Chance muzzled and leashed when in public and display a “Warning Dog” sign at their North Shore home.

While Karl – who departed the Today Show in June after his controversial interview with far-right figure Tommy Robinson – hasn’t addressed the court case, insiders tell New Idea that the drama has created “a lot of tension” behind the scenes.

Chance The Yapper (pictured with Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic) came to them as a puppy. (Credit: Instagram/jasyarby)

Karl is understood to have a long association with German Shepherds – with he and his family owning one named Rocky for many years.

Advertisement

When Rocky passed away, a heartbroken Karl remained hesitant about getting another dog – until in 2018, ahead of his lavish Mexican wedding to Jasmine – she pleaded with him for a puppy.

“Karl reportedly still had his doubts because training and raising a new pup is an enormous responsibility and not something you can just walk away from after a few weeks when the cuteness overload dies down,” a source tells New Idea.

While the star was ultimately persuaded to welcome puppy Chance, the insider points to struggles the couple have had with him along the way.

Karl Stefanovic was reportedly reluctant to get a dog after being heartbroken at the loss of another family pet. (Credit: Instagram/jasyarby)

Advertisement

As well as being disturbed by the $4.5 million renovation project on their Castlecrag home, the insider claims Chance spent much time during their formative years “travelling back and forth from Sydney to their luxury beach pad at Noosa which could have been very unsettling for a young pup”.

“German Shepherds are a breed that requires at least one to two hours of walking and physical activity a day – and they need mental stimulation,” the source goes on, adding that it can be a difficult load to bear with a young family.

Added to this are claims that Chance has “always been Jasmine’s dog”.

Indeed, Karl himself alluded to the fact during an interview with the Kate, Tim & Marty radio show in 2018.

Advertisement

“I think she (Jasmine) loves him (Chance) more than me,’ the TV host said at the time.

“I just can’t stand him. He’s only nine-months-old and I want to get rid of him,” he quipped, before adding: “Not in a bad way.”

However, sources tell New Idea that the joke may now be over.

The situation with Chance has reportedly caused tension for Karl and Jasmine. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

“Karl has allegedly threatened on a number of occasions to find Chance a new home,” the insider claims, adding that it was when the couple welcomed baby Harper in 2020 that “everything began to unravel”.

The insider says there have even been suggestions that Chance should go back to live with Karl’s brother Tom and his wife Jenna – who had him when he was born.

The duo have an almond farm in NSW where Chance would have ample space to play.

“Jasmine seems to think everything will settle down, but Karl has told friends he’s done – Chance the Yapper has one more chance according to Karl,” the insider adds.

Advertisement

“If Chance fails at what is in the court orders then Karl is calling it.

“Karl is trying to start a whole new chapter in his life and the last thing he needs is this.”