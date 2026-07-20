Karl Stefanovic’s right-hand woman vows to protect him after brutal online attack

In an unexpected outburst, Karl Stefanovic’s founding podcast partner, Keshnee Kemp, has launched a furious spray at critics.

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The former Today Show host founded the podcast with his publicist and the Managing Director of August One Marketing Agency, who is also a school friend of Karl’s wife, Jasmine.

While the show officially launched earlier this year, she has been in charge of his business affairs for years, and even owns an equal stake of the podcast. She and Karl own 45 per cent, while accountant Anthony Bell owns 10 per cent.

Insiders tell New Idea that it is all to protect her embattled business partner, former Today co-host Karl Stefanovic, 51.

And she’s proven she’s his number one supporter this week, when she hit back at critics questioning her role in his podcast.

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The publication suggested her former career running magazines was not suited to her current role guiding Karl’s controversial podcast.

But if critics thought the loyal producer would suffer in silence, they were wrong.

Keshenne Kemp didn’t hold back when she defended Karl Stefanovic and their show. (Credit: Instagram)

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Keshnee hit back with a brutal message. Pasted over a screenshot of the article, Keshnee fired off: “OK CUTIES AT @DAILYMAILAU TRYING TO DISCREDIT MY CAREER BECAUSE YOU DON’T LIKE OUR SHOW.”

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Adding a laughing-crying emoji, the underlying message was obvious: back off!

“Keshnee is incredibly protective of what she and Karl have built,” a close industry insider tells New Idea of the outburst. “She is drawing a line in the sand. She is sending a public warning to his detractors that if you come for our show, you go through me.”

Keshnee was previously the editor of Cosmopolitan Australia and WHO.

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Since launching, The Karl Stefanovic Show has become a major success, but it has also sparked controversy.

Described as unfiltered and unscripted, the podcast bypasses traditional spin. With Karl declaring himself truly independent and Keshnee at the helm, the veteran journalist has been unleashed.

But with great success comes serious heat.

There is no denying the show has courted controversy by leaning heavily into conservative talking points.

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From an unfiltered chat with Pauline Hanson to sitting down with polarising so-called activist Tommy Robinson, a move that reportedly triggered Karl’s exit from the Nine Network, the podcast has ruffled feathers.

She is incredibly protective of Karl. (Credit: Instagram)

But in the face of the backlash, Keshnee remains his biggest supporter.

Insiders point out that her fierce defence is not about personal politics but pure loyalty.

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“Keshnee might not agree with every single viewpoint, but she believes wholeheartedly in Karl,” a source reveals. “She saw him when the TV world turned its back on him, and she alone helped him rebuild his confidence and career.”

“She is his ultimate protector,” the insider concludes. “This social media spray shows the world that Keshnee will take on anyone who tries to tear him down.”

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