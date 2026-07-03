Inside Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic’s marriage strain amid cash flow fears after sacking

It’s been a turbulent time for Karl Stefanovic after his sacking, and it’s taking a brutal toll on his marriage.

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The axed Today Show host, 51, choked back tears on his podcast, The Karl Stefanovic Show, as he admitted the hardest part of his axing from Channel Nine was the impact on his wife, Jasmine, and their daughter, Harper, six.

Now, insiders tell New Idea that friends are concerned about the couple during the turbulent time, particularly given that Karl has already spoken about the toll of them living separate lives due to his work.

“Karl has just gone on air and admitted that Jas is sometimes living a separate life from him – he’s often out pursuing this huge risky dream of his, and she’s at home with Harper,” our source shares.

Fears are growing for Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic after his sacking from Nine. (Credit: Matrix Pictures)

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“It’s a risky situation for them both. Karl is an all-or-nothing guy, and he’ll throw himself into work to ensure it’s a success. It remains to be seen how long Jasmine will be willing to put up with this situation where she’s effectively without her husband.”

While there are worries about the emotional impact on the couple, there is also the financial impact to consider, given that Karl has lost his decades-long source of income.

“The reality of Karl’s sudden exit from Channel Nine is biting hard,” a source says. “The carefree life they once took for granted, anchored by his guaranteed $2 million salary at Today, is officially a thing of the past.”

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Those close to the couple say that with so many question marks hanging over Karl’s career, there are “growing fears the mounting chaos could become too much for them”.

“This lifestyle change is a massive adjustment,” an insider spills. “Karl used to bring home millions without breaking a sweat, meaning he and Jasmine have never had to think twice about their outgoings. But with everything in limbo, the financial pressure is a brand-new experience for them.”

This career uncertainty comes at the worst possible time for the family bank account, with the couple currently managing some incredibly heavy financial commitments.

They are knee-deep in a multi-million-dollar redevelopment of their Castlecrag mansion. What began as a $3.2 million purchase has ballooned into a massive $4.5 million rebuild, complete with a lift and a wine cellar.

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Karl and Jasmine have been married since 2018. (Credit: Instagram)

Budgeted during Karl’s golden television years, completing this high-end renovation without a guaranteed corporate salary has become a significant headache.

Adding to their mounting monthly outgoings are the international tuition fees for Karl’s 21-year-old daughter, Willow, who is currently studying at the London College of Fashion, which set them back around $60,000 a year.

Meanwhile, their impressive property portfolio isn’t offering an immediate quick fix; their lavish Noosa holiday home, Villa Isabelle, failed to sell at auction and has been forced into a crowded holiday rental market at a heavily discounted rate of $2,000 a night.

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“Karl and Jas are doing everything they can to put on a brave face and tackle this head-on,” the source reveals.

“But the reality is the gravy train has temporarily derailed. They are moving into an entirely new phase of life, and surviving this intense public and financial pressure together will be their biggest test of resilience yet.”

Karl has made no secret of how difficult his career change has been for Jasmine, saying she has even been targeted by online trolls.

Karl has admitted that his sacking has been hardest on Jasmine. (Credit: Instagram)

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“For me, my first thoughts go to my family, I think those things are really hard for family to hear,” he told Piers Morgan on his podcast after his Nine sacking.

“Jasmine was really upset at first, she was like, “I don’t understand how you can do an interview and get sacked as a result of it’. It puts pressure on family members, she’s copped heat on social media.

“My wife, because she puts up with a lot, and her finding out this stuff and having to deal with me, because I’m a lot, and I’m in the public eye a lot, and I really do work hard, and I’m away a bit.

“She knows what I’m trying to do with this podcast, and I’m doing that and that, all for the family, but she’s on her own a lot.

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“For me, to hear her upset, it was the hardest thing.”