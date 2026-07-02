Sarah Abo’s shock move to Seven accidentally confirmed by former Today star

Karl Stefanovic’s immediate firing from the Today show sent a ripple through Australia’s media industry, but a harmless double-tap might have just exposed what’s going to happen next, and who will take his place.

Advertisement

This week, eagle-eyed industry insiders spotted Sarah Harris’s verified Instagram handle, @whatsarahsnapped, among the thousands liking a social post by the Herald Sun revealing the “audacious bid” for Sarah Abo, 39, to jump ship to Channel Seven.

While it might seem like a subtle and harmless action to an onlooker, television sources tell New Idea this move carries far more weight behind the scenes.

With the added pressures to breakfast television with Karl’s public fall from grace, TV insiders say this move has added further weight behind the scenes.

Given Harris’s history as a former Today show and Nine Network journalist with key connections at the network, industry insiders say it’s added further fuel to the growing speculation.

Advertisement

Sarah Abo has (Credit: Instagram / Herald Sun)

“Sarah’s like did not go unnoticed by executives, and it could very well hint that she knows something,” the TV insider shares.

“Everyone in the industry is chatting, everyone. It’s not the type of thing you do on social media without wanting people to see it – she might have been sending a message”.

The subtle digital nod has instantly supercharged the speculation surrounding the future of Nine’s flagship breakfast program. With speculation mounting that major talent shifts are on the horizon, spaces at the top are suddenly looking precarious. And the clock is ticking.

Advertisement

“There are some big seats to fill in for Karl Stefanovic and Sarah Abo,” the insider continued, adding that she’s “likely throwing herself into that chair”.

“Perhaps she knows that Sarah [Abo] is eyeing off a gig at Seven and is entering chats about what her future could look like at Nine.”

The piece of the puzzle that legitimises the theory is Sarah Abo’s upcoming pregnancy, which industry heavyweights say will likely take her back to Melbourne.

Advertisement

While there is no confirmation about the role she would have at Seven, she notably had chemistry with Sunrise’s Matt Shirvington when they presented together at the 2024 TV Week Logie Awards.

Sarah Harris’ subtle like on social media could be signalling a major shake-up with Sarah Abo going to Channel Seven. (Credit: Instagram)

Slated to go on maternity leave in August and expected to reunite with her family in Melbourne, it means a second immediate vacancy at Nine desperately needs to urgently be filled.

“Sarah Abo has made no secret out of the fact she’d love to be closer to her family, and she could easily get a job at Spotlight,” the insider notes.

Advertisement

However, in order to restore stability to a brand with dwindling ratings, Harris is in a prime position to secure it for herself.

Currently anchoring the breakfast news slot for Nova 96.9’s Ricki-Lee & Tim, Harris has been vocal about the massive shift away from the small screen following the conclusion of her previous television gig on The Project.

If the latest industry murmurs are anything to go by, her release from television might just be a temporary intermission.