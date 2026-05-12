EXCLUSIVE: The telling sign Rodger Corser will replace Karl Stefanovic on Today

Rodger Corser is hot property in TV land right now, thanks to the ratings-busting success of The Floor.

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The hit game show, now on its second series, has commanded close to 2 million viewers per night, with its celebrity guests amping up interest.

“Channel Nine executives are understandably ecstatic,” a TV insider exclusively tells New Idea.

As a result, that success has put Rodger, 53, firmly in the frame to potentially replace Karl Stefanovic at Today, when his contract concludes at the end of this year.

It’s been widely speculated that, after more than 20 years of brekky TV, Karl, 51, won’t continue beyond the end of this year.

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Rodger Corser is in the running to replace Karl Stefanovic on the Today Show. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“Rodger has suddenly come in to focus as the perfect person to replace Karl,” our source says.

“He can handle a ‘big-ticket’ TV program, he’s smart, likeable and knowledgeable – and let’s face it, he looks good on camera,” our source adds.

“The execs at Nine would love to sign him up for Today – when that co-host spot becomes available.”

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Rodger’s already enjoyed a long career on camera in Australia – both as an actor and host.

He starred in five seasons of Doctor Doctor and has also had starring roles in Five Bedrooms, Underbelly and Rush.

Rodger also hosted two seasons of The Traitors Australia before it was cancelled by Channel 10 in 2023. It is now being rebooted, but Rodger will be replaced by Big Brother host Gretel Killeen.

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But it’s the success of The Floor, which first aired on Australian TV in 2025, that has really shone the spotlight on Rodger’s appeal.

With the star holding all the cards in any potential discussions about moving to Today, our TV insider adds that, “Rodger could practically name his price. If the Nine execs want him in that job, they’ll have to be prepared to pay a significant amount of money.”

Karl’s Nine contract is up at the end of the year. (Credit: Channel Nine)

With The Floor only consisting of 15 episodes per season, Rodger could make time in his schedule to accommodate working on Today.

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And with fewer local acting productions getting commissioned these days “he could well consider an offer from Today, if it’s something he wants to do, seriously,” our source adds.

Other names in the mix to one day replace Karl have included TikTok star Chaad Hewitt, Weekend Sunrise co-host David Woiwod and former Weekend Today host Clint Stanaway.

But now those contenders have well and truly been overtaken by Rodger our source says.

“He’s in pole position,” they add.

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