EXCLUSIVE: Georgie Gardner is finally talking – her axing, Karl, and the secrets Nine hoped she’d never tell

NEED TO KNOW Veteran newsreader Georgie Gardner has quit Channel Nine after nearly 24 years, sparking major industry buzz

after nearly 24 years, sparking major industry buzz Close friend Jessica Rowe is pushing for an explosive interview on her podcast, The Jess Rowe Big Talk Show

on her podcast, The Jess Rowe Big Talk Show Insiders say Jess wants Georgie to finally speak freely about her time at Nine – including behind-the-scenes drama and career setbacks

The interview could revisit Georgie’s 2019 Today exit and the fallout involving Karl Stefanovic

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In recent years, the halls of Channel Nine have been a revolving door for some of TV’s biggest names. But the sudden exit of news veteran Georgie Gardner has ignited a firestorm.

Leading the charge? Her long-time confidant and former Nine employee, Jessica Rowe.

Following Georgie’s departure last week from the network after almost 24 years, New Idea’s sources say she is exploring options for her next career move.

And if Jess has her way, first up will be a tell-all on her popular podcast, The Jess Rowe Big Talk Show.

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Georgie could be about to tell all to her close friend Jess. (Credit: Getty)

“Jess loves the idea of giving Georgie the mic and letting her do all the talking so all of Australia can hear, in her own words, what the last two decades have been like for her,” an insider says of the potential chat.

“Jess wants her to feel safe enough to finally say what she couldn’t while under the Nine’s thumb. It’s about empowerment, but it’s also a reckoning – nothing will be off limits for them.”

They’ve both experienced the brutality of TV, and they’re entitled to speak up.”

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Jess hosts her successful podcast, The Jess Rowe Big Talk Show. (Credit: Getty)

Why Jess would be Georgie’s first choice

Launched in 2021 as part of her Crap Housewife movement, Jess’ podcast was born from a desire to skip superficial small talk and dive into messy truths.

Insiders say Jess is currently in her friend Georgie’s ear, pitching a no-holds-barred interview.

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If convinced, Georgie, 55, would be joining the likes of Guy Sebastian, Tim Minchin, and Osher Günsberg, who have spoken to Jess in depth about their life away from the spotlight.

As a mental health advocate and seasoned TV star herself, Jess, 55, knows all too well the complications of the industry – particularly given her brutal dismissal back in 2007 when she was famously “boned” from Today by the “boys’ club”.

The insider reveals Jess is eager to get into the nitty-gritty of Georgie’s life and career, with a potential list of questions that “might make some people nervous”.

Georgie and Jess have been friends for over 20 years. (Credit: Newspix)

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No topic is off-limits

Hot topics for the tell-all could range from delving into Georgie’s childhood to her recent headline-making alleged spat with a junior producer.

But the truth about what really happened when she was dumped from Today in 2019 so Karl Stefanovic could return would be a real get for Jess’ podcast.

“Ubergate almost made Karl more of a hero, and Georgie was left to pick up the pieces of being branded not ballsy enough. Jess really wants Georgie to open up about that time,” the source says.

While some at Nine might be hoping Georgie slips off quietly into the sunset, our insider says Jess wants to use this chance to show her a whole new world of broadcasting – one where she’s in control.

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“This interview could be a public dismantling of TV industry culture, delivered by two women who know its secrets best,” adds the source.