How Jessica Rowe and Peter Overton became each other’s biggest supporters

The love is definitely very much alive in Jessica Rowe and Peter Overton’s 21-year marriage.

The journalist and podcaster is very much the cheerleader for her husband, especially when he’s nominated for a Logie!

While the pair seem like a match made in heaven, their love story almost didn’t happen!

Jess has been busy cheering about Peter’s Logie nomination! (Credit: Instagram)

How did Peter Overton and Jessica Rowe meet?

Peter admitted in an interview that he initially had “no interest” in dating when he first crossed paths with his future wife during the 2000 Summer Olympics.

Fast forward to the TV Week Logie Awards in 2001, and the pair crossed paths once more, but it wasn’t until a mutual friend called him and said ‘Mate, just ask Jessica out,” that he took action.

“I said, ‘If she rings me in the next 10 minutes, I’ll take her out on a date,’ so we went out and we’ve been together ever since,” he shared on The Apple & The Tree podcast hosted by Richard and Christian Wilkins.

It truly was a ‘sliding doors’ moment for this couple. (Credit: Getty)

Meant for each other

Doting wife Jess chimed in that despite being opposites, she and ‘Petey’ very much balanced each other out.

“You ground me when I need to be grounded. We have the same moral compass, that’s why it works,” she emphatically told her husband.

In 2024, the former Today host turned podcaster revealed intimate details about their private life on the KIIS 1065 Kyle & Jackie O show.

Jess shared that the couple still maintain a healthy level of intimacy, with ‘Petey’ calling his wife “pussycat” in the bedroom.

Jess and Peter wed almost 20 years ago (Credit: Newspix)

“First of all, yes, I did write about having sex on our kitchen bench in my book,” Jess said.

“But I’m not going to confirm about cat masks.”

When Kyle pressed Jess about dressing up in said masks, the mum of two wasn’t as open.

“No, I’m not confirming or denying,” she said.

Jess has made some risque comments about her relationship live on air (Credit: Kyle and Jackie O Show)

A happy family

Jess and newsreader Peter, 59, share teen daughters Allegra, 18, and Giselle, 16.

She once described her husband as the “yin to my yang” on Instagram and has also said she “couldn’t do life without” Pete.

Allegra and Giselle are growing up fast! (Credit: Instagram)

Jess also gushed that becoming Mrs Overton was “the best decision of my life.”

