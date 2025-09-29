Jess Rowe and Peter Overton celebrate a very special family milestone

When it comes to her family, Jess Rowe is always the biggest cheerleader for her husband, Peter Overton, and her daughters.

Giselle, 16, and Allegra, 18, are her world, and her oldest daughter just celebrated a very special milestone.

She has finished high school!

Allegra has officially finished high school! (Credit: Instagram)

Taking to Instagram, the mother of two shared special photos from her daughter’s graduation dinner.

“Oh you did it @allegra_overton ! Your grit, courage & resilience to get through school is so inspiring darling heart,” she wrote in a heartfelt caption.

“And in the words we heard at your Graduation Dinner – quoting Mary Olivier, ‘Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?’”

“Oh we can’t wait to see. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

In the first photo, Allegra posed with her proud parents, and in the second, she was smiling in her graduation gown.

On September 27, the mother of two shared some photos from her graduation ceremony at school.

“You’ve come a long way, our wish upon a star! We can’t believe you’ve finished school!! You made it!! The world is waiting for YOU 💫💫💫💫,” she wrote.

Outside of school, the 18-year-old is a successful model.

Jess Rowe and Peter Overton are very proud of Allegra! (Credit: Instagram)

Speaking with Stellar when she made her Australian Fashion Week debut, she said she went to her famous mother, a former model, for advice.

“We were in our kitchen, where there’s a big benchtop, and Mum was getting me to try different poses and faces. It was hysterical,” she said.

She signed with Priscillas Model Management, and mentioned she considered pursuing a full-time modelling career after she graduated.

“I’ve always had a dream of modelling,” she said.

“I’ve loved fashion and styling different pieces from a very young age, including some from my mum’s wardrobe.

“When I was in Year 9, I became really curious and interested, so Mum got in touch with her old agency from when she did modelling when she was around my age.”

Along with walking for Rory William Docherty and Aje, she has also shot campaigns for Bonds and Wella Professionals ANZ.