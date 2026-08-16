“A ratings hit”: Jessica Rowe and Peter Overton tipped for shock Today return

NEED TO KNOW Peter Overton and Jessica Rowe are reportedly being sounded out for a possible stint on Today.

are reportedly being sounded out for a possible stint on Today. The TV power couple are understood to be one of several hosting options being considered by Nine.

being considered by Nine. Jessica previously co-hosted Today with Karl Stefanovic in 2006 before her shock departure.

in 2006 before her shock departure. While Jess may not be ready for those brutal 3am starts, insiders believe the couple could be a ratings hit.

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Could Peter Overton and Jessica Rowe be the TV dream team that finally gets Australians to wake up with Today again?

New Idea has been told Channel Nine is continuing to trial potential hosts – with Samantha Armytage and Tom Steinfort reportedly in the running for the permanent gig – and that they are quietly sounding out the husband-and-wife duo for a fill-in hosting stint!

With Karl Stefanovic’s abrupt departure coinciding with Sarah Abo heading off on maternity leave, there has been a major gap left on the Today show panel.

Audiences already know and love Jess and Pete. (Credit: Newspix)

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While it’s understood nothing is locked in, the mere thought of Jess and Pete sharing the breakfast couch already has tongues wagging behind the scenes.

There’s just one tiny hurdle. Insiders say Jess isn’t entirely ready to fall back in love with those brutal 3am alarms!

“Jess and Pete would no doubt be a ratings hit because viewers would feel like they’re inviting their favourite couple into the lounge room,” a TV insider exclusively tells New Idea.

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“It’s only being discussed as a fill-in role, so it could simply be a bit of fun without the pressure of a long-term commitment. Sometimes that’s exactly the kind of chemistry audiences respond to.”

It’s not hard to see why the idea is turning heads.

Pete, 60, is one of our most trusted news presenters, while Jess has won hearts for decades with her infectious laugh, wit and refreshingly honest approach to life.

Together, they’re TV royalty – and every time they appear on screen, viewers can’t get enough.

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Jess’ tenure on Today in 2006 was far too brief. (Credit: Newspix)

For Jess, a return to Today would be the ultimate full-circle moment.

The 56-year-old co-hosted the show alongside Karl Stefanovic in 2006 before her shock departure became one of the biggest bombshells in brekkie TV history.

Replaced after months of relentless scrutiny over the show’s ratings, the decision sparked headlines and plenty of debate.

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Years later, Jess reflected on the experience on the No Filter podcast, admitting, “I thought I’d failed.”

However, she went on to explain that the setback ultimately led her to a happier, more fulfilling chapter.

Since 2009, Pete’s been presenting Nine News Sydney. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Now, almost 20 years on, our brekkie TV insiders reckon the timing might finally be right for a comeback – especially if her darling ‘Petee’ is by her side.

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“People know they’re genuine. They don’t have to manufacture chemistry – it’s already there,” spills the source. “Whether it is just for a week or longer, viewers would absolutely tune in.”

Watch this space!

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