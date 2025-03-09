  •  
Advertisement
Home ENTERTAINMENT TV

Peter Overton EXCLUSIVE: “If I could turn back time, I would”

Sun safety is important news for this star.
sarah lasiello
Loading the player...

Melanoma is often referred to as ‘Australia’s national cancer’, and as another blistering summer comes to an end, it’s important we remember that.

Advertisement

The statistics from the Melanoma Institute Australia are terrifying – 16,800 of us will be diagnosed with skin cancer this year.

Melanoma is the most common cancer for Australians aged between 20 and 39, and one Aussie dies from the disease every six hours. It is also the second-most common for men after prostate cancer. Nine newsreader Peter Overton knows the  numbers all too well – as he’s been one of them.

Peter Overton and Nicole Kidman as children
Peter as a kid with childhood friend Nicole Kidman. (Credit: Social Media)

Peter was first diagnosed in November 2020, with a melanoma on his temple which was successfully removed. More surgeries have since followed.

Advertisement

“I have had five melanoma operations,” Peter, 58, tells New Idea.

“The most delicate was removed from my forehead. The remainder have been on my back and legs. That’s in addition to countless moles being cut out.”

Peter Overton in hospital with bandage on head
Peter’s had multiple skin cancers removed. (Credit: Instagram)

Peter admits that  growing up in the Aussie sun, he wasn’t sun-safe.

Advertisement

“I wasn’t and it is a huge regret,” he says.

“It was almost a badge of honour to roast yourself red and peel off the skin in sheets. The memories are crystal clear, the damage real. I wish I had listened to my dad, a doctor, and my mum, a nurse, to apply sunscreen. My knowledge was limited to sunburn. I don’t even think melanoma was  a part of the conversation.”

As the national ambassador for Melanoma Institute Australia, Peter now raises awareness about the disease, and the lifesaving research needed. So, does he have one piece of advice for all Australians regarding melanoma?

“Recently I saw a young, pale-skinned man roasting himself red. I was in shorts, and without hesitation showed him the train-track melanoma scar on my leg,” he says.

Advertisement

“I said that the scar was a result of lying in the sun, without sunscreen. I didn’t hesitate to tell him and show him. I hope  he listened. The headline is … we need to stop the glamourisation of tanning.”

It’s advice he’s also shared with Allegra and Giselle, his teen daughters with his wife Jessica Rowe.

Peter Overton, wife Jess Rowe with their two daughters
The Overtons are a family of sun smarties. (Credit: Instagram)

Despite his scars and the stress of those cancer diagnoses, for Peter –  who recently had surgery to remove a polyp on his vocal cord – life is good right now.

Advertisement

“It’s my 35th year at  Nine and I still love going  to work and being part  of a big team,” he says.  

And personally? “[We] just enjoy every day as  a family. Very simple!”

sarah lasiello
Sarah Iasiello Senior Copy Editor

Following the completion of her Bachelor of Media and Bachelor of Politics degrees at the University of Adelaide in 2012, Sarah moved to Sydney to pursue a career in the media industry. Now, with over 10 years of experience, she has a demonstrated history of working as a managing editor and senior copy editor across Australia’s biggest women’s fashion/lifestyle titles, including Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, InStyle, NW, Girlfriend, Women’s Health, and currently, New Idea. Characterised by her friendly and deadline-driven demeanour, Sarah is articulate and organised with an eye for detail. She is well versed in writing and editing to the highest possible standard, while maintaining brand integrity and consistency. From fashion (crop tops) to food (desserts), sport (tennis – go Rafa!) and politics (working at the federal and state elections), Sarah enjoys combining her professional skills with her personal passions while editing the pages of New Idea.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement