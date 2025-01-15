Jessica Rowe has provided an update on her husband Peter Overton, who has recently been away from the newsroom.

Advertisement

The journalist shared the health update on Tuesday night via Instagram on his behalf, because he does not have an account.

In the update, the mother of two revealed the Channel Nine journalist was recovering from surgery.

“As you know Petee doesn’t do Insta – and he wanted me to share some news with you,” she said in her post.

“He’s off work for a little longer at the moment after an ENT surgeon discovered a polyp on one of his vocal cords which explains his very raspy voice over the holidays!”

Advertisement

Jessica and Pete at the cricket recently (Credit: Instagram)

The news follows her announcement that the couple celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary this week.

Polyps are growths that can be found in organs such as the ears, throat, uterus, stomach, intestines, and skin.

“He was operated on and part of his recovery is no talking for now (which is a HUGE challenge for him!!) Hopefully, he’ll be back to 9news soonish,” Jess continued in her post.

Advertisement

The author, podcaster, and presenter also thanked the doctors, nurses, speech pathologists, and Overton’s “wonderful work colleagues”.

This is following the announcement she shared in April 2024, that he spent time away recovering from hip replacement surgery.

“Many of you have been missing Petee from your TV screens these past couple of weeks & have asked me where he is!” she said at the time.

Advertisement

“Well, he’s at home recovering from hip replacement surgery & getting lots of TLC.”

Overton has been at Channel Nine since 1991 in various roles.