“Absolute mess”: Today Show is left scrambling after Sarah Abo’s abrupt departure

Sarah Abo has announced that she is not returning to the Today Show, after she “abruptly” stopped appearing on the breakfast program.

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Following Karl Stefanovic’s axing last month, there’s been speculation about whether his co-host would stick around on Nine, with suggestions she was jumping ship to Seven.

Now, Sarah, who was due to go on maternity leave next month, has taken to Instagram to explain her absence.

Sarah Abo has explained why she abruptly left the Today Show. (Credit: Instagram)

When is Sarah Abo’s baby due?

“Copped a bit of a curveball last week with high blood pressure and have been in and out of hospital since… thankfully I’m in the safe hands of magnificent doctors, nurses and midwives taking incredibly good care of bub and me and we are both well 🙏🏼,” she began.

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“They have ordered rest as they monitor me though! Which means I won’t make it back to @thetodayshow to say goodbye to all you wonderful people before so abruptly heading off on maternity leave.. I’m sorry 🥹.”

While she hasn’t announced her due date, it was initially believed that she was going to go on maternity leave in August, after announcing her baby news on March.

She then thanked her husband, Cyrus Moran, and viewers who have sent their well wishes, cards and gifts to her future son. Sarah then explained that she planned to respond to everyone, but it might take longer than planned. The journalist also encouraged people to look after themselves.

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That same morning, Sylvia Jeffreys and Charles Croucher relayed the same news to concerned viewers.

There has been a rotation of hosts since Karl’s departure, and Sarah’s absence. (Credit: Instagram)

Sarah’s news leaves “absolute mess behind the scenes”

Since the shock news, one source exclusively tells New Idea that while Nine is happy that Sarah is taking care of herself, the “timing is catastrophic for the network”.

Not only that, “everyone is completely blindsided”.

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“Bosses never in their wildest dreams, imagined a situation where they’d be losing both main anchors at the exact same time,” the source reveals.

“First Karl getting axed after that trainwreck interview, and now Sarah having to pull the pin early because of her blood pressure. It’s an absolute mess behind the scenes, and the pressure on management right now is like nothing seen before. Everyone is incredibly stressed.”

With a rotation of hosts in the morning slot, the insider says that Nine “cannot afford” to get their permanent replacements wrong.

New Idea has been told that Nine is determined to get the replacements for Karl and Sarah right. (Credit: Instagram)

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“If this next chapter isn’t planned correctly, it could be the final nail in the coffin,” the source continues.

“The reality is, the succession plan just isn’t there.

“Nine always recruited from within, but right now the fit isn’t necessarily right.

“Tom Steinfort and Charles Croucher have been filling in, but neither of them is hitting the mark as a permanent replacement for Karl, let alone trying to steady the ship now that Sarah is gone too.”

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The source claims that the network is still in the middle of screen testing in order to get the chemistry right.

The timing of Sarah’s departure has left the network in a “total scramble” to find the perfect replacement.

“The network is desperate to find someone who can connect with the audience, but they’re genuinely nervous. There’s zero room for error.”