“Wake up with a Stefanovic”: Sky News sparks frenzy after Karl’s Today axing

Karl Stefanovic is a free agent after being axed by Channel Nine, and there’s been speculation swirling that he’s going to sign on to another TV station.

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Amid the chatter, Sky News Australia has raised eyebrows with a cheeky comment about “waking up with a Stefanovic” on their network.

“The only way to wake up with a Stefanovic… is to watch Sky News Australia,” a video teases.

While many interpreted it as a bid to poach Karl, it was actually a hilarious advertising campaign shared by Karl’s brother, Peter Stefanovic, who works for Sky News.

It’s fair to say he knew it would get people talking, since he simply captioned it with a winking emoji.

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Former Today Show host Peter Stefanovic has made a cheeky swipe at the Nine Network after Karl Stefanovic was sacked. (Credit: Instagram)

His followers clearly loved the audacity of the post, commenting that it was “cheeky” and “so good”.

His wife and Today EXTRA post, Sylvia Jeffreys, just commented with “😂”.

Up until this point, Peter has stayed silent about his brother being let go from his former workplace at the end of June.

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For Karl, who was raising eyebrows with his controversial guests on his vodcast, The Karl Stefanovic Show, his career at Nine came crashing down following his vodcast interview with British far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

The episode was quickly removed shortly after it went up on YouTube.

And since his departure from Nine, where he’s said he’s now “free of the network”, he’s also made an apparent swipe at his Today Show co-hosts.

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Could we see Karl Stefanovic in front of the camera again? (Credit: Getty)

The Gold Logie winner didn’t mince his words when he spoke on his vodcast with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, where he slammed TV networks for hiring “beige personalities”.

“If the product is becoming so beige because they’re so worried about blowback from advertisers or whoever this mob is, you end up on air with beige personalities,” he shared, without naming anyone.

However, he did praise his former Today Show co-host and close friend, Sarah Abo.

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He also explained that he told Nine that he was planning to quit months before his contract was set to end at the end of the year, however, he was let go in the middle of the year.

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