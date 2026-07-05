Is Robert Irwin replacing Karl Stefanovic? Cryptic clue hints at Nine’s next move

The dust is still settling on Karl Stefanovic’s dramatic exit from Channel Nine, but already chatter has begun as to who will replace the ousted Today co-host, both on the fledgling breakfast show and as the network’s golden boy.

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In the immediate aftermath of Karl’s departure, Tom Steinfort stepped in to co-host Today alongside Sarah Abo. Other names that have since been suggested as possible replacements include Brenton Ragless, Charles Croucher, and David Campbell.

However, New Idea can now reveal that executives are desperately trying to get Robert Irwin to join their ranks and take over from Karl, 51, and they’re prepared to offer him “whatever he wants”.

According to the source, the names that have already been “leaked” to the media could be Nine’s way of throwing people off the scent while they get “their ducks in a row” with Robert, 22.

Is Robert Irwin going to step in to save the Today Show? (Credit: Getty)

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In fact, eagle-eyed media watchers think they may have spotted a clue that the head honchos over at Nine are already making moves.

Today‘s Instagram account follows Robert, a detail that has sparked plenty of talk within media circles. Adding to the intrigue, the account follows just 195 people, making Robert one of a very small, carefully curated group.

While it may ultimately mean nothing, some TV insiders reckon the breakfast show is highly selective about who it follows, particularly personalities connected to the network.

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“It’s the sort of thing people inside television notice,” one industry source claimed. “It could be coincidence … or it could be the first breadcrumb.”

It’s no surprise that Nine might want Robert for Karl’s chair on the Today desk. He has already effectively ‘replaced’ Karl as the golden boy of Aussie TV.

For the last two years, Robert has been named Australia’s most popular broadcast personality in the 2025 Australian Talent Index’s Top Talent Report. Former Gold Logie winner Karl didn’t place in the top 10 in either 2024 or 2025.

With Karl Stefanovic having been sacked from Today, there is a hosting vacancy. (Credit: Media Mode)

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Robert has worked extensively across several high-profile projects and will host the 2026 TV WEEK Logie Awards on Channel Seven. But the former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! co-host is not believed to be permanently tied to a network. This means the door is open for anyone to make their pitch.

“Robert is relatable; he’s loved by families, younger viewers adore him, and advertisers can’t get enough of him. If you’re looking for the future of Australian TV, he’s at the top of every list,” our source adds.

There is one catch, however.

Sources suggest Robert’s packed schedule means any move may have to wait until next year, with several existing television and media commitments here and in the US expected to keep him busy for the remainder of 2026.

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“He’s incredibly in demand,” an insider said. “His diary is full. If something like Today were to happen, the timing would make far more sense once those commitments wrap up.”

That has fuelled another theory doing the rounds – that Nine could rotate a series of guest hosts while quietly working behind the scenes on a much bigger signing.

With Sarah Abo also leaving on maternity leave, there will be no shortage of change. (Credit: Channel Nine )

For now, it’s all industry gossip. But if Nine is looking for a fresh face capable of taking on Sunrise’s Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington, Robert’s name is unlikely to disappear from the conversation anytime soon.

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One veteran television source said the only real question mark isn’t Robert’s popularity – it’s whether he can make the leap from Wildlife Warrior to interviewer of the nation’s most powerful figures.

“Can Robert sit across from a prime minister or politician and ask the tough questions when the moment demands it?” the source wonders.

“But people said the same thing about Shirvo. He came from elite sport, learned the craft, and proved he could do it. There’s no reason Robert can’t too.”