Is Lisa Wilkinson going to replace Sarah Abo on the Today Show?

Lisa Wilkinson has sparked speculation that she could be taking over from Sarah Abo on the Today Show.

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The 66-year-old famously hosted the Today Show alongside Karl Stefanovic for 10 years until she left in 2017 after an infamous pay dispute.

She made an unexpected return to the couch earlier this week, but this time as a guest to promote her new book, The Titanic Story of Evelyn.

And her appearance has fuelled speculation she could be eyeing up a more permanent return when Sarah goes on maternity leave.

Sarah told Lisa, “There’s going to be an opening in August, so just keep it free.”

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Lisa Wilkinson returned to the Today Show as a guest this week. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Prompting Lisa to reply, “I’m not doing much these days, you might have noticed!”

The exchange has fuelled rumours that Lisa could once again be returning to helm the breakfast TV show – and fans are backing it!

“Fill in for Sarah’s mat leave! The ratings will be fire,” one fan wrote on social media.

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“How about Karl, Sarah and Lisa! That would be a great show,” another said.

A third argued, “Lisa to come back when Sarah is on Mat leave!”

“Bring Lisa back while Sarah is on mat leave,” a fourth petitioned.

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Rumours have been swirling about who will take over from Sarah while she goes on maternity leave.

Her due date is not known, but she is due to head on maternity leave in August, so she is no doubt expecting her first child around that time.

It has sparked speculation she could step in for Sarah Abo’s maternity leave. (Credit: Instagram)

While Samantha Armytage’s name is firmly in the running, Today Extra co-host Sylvia Jeffreys and Weekend Today host Alison Piotrowski are also favourites.

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“Sam has to be a shoo-in to replace Sarah,” a TV insider dished to New Idea.

“This was never planned, but Sam is throwing her hat in the ring for the gig.

“It’s exactly the type of situation she’s been after – a permanent role but not one that will go on forever.”

Rumours have also been swirling about Karl’s future on the Today Show, given his contract is due to expire at the end of 2026.

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He has also recently launched his own independent podcast, The Karl Stefanovic Show, leading to speculation he’s exploring other options away from Nine.