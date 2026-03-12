Is Karl Stefanovic about to QUIT the Today Show?!?

Is Karl Stefanovic about to walk away from Today after two decades?

He’s one of Australia’s most recognisable faces on morning television, but his days at Today could be numbered.

Especially considering he’s revealed that his new podcast venture, The Karl Stefanovic Show, is heading to London to film episodes in late June.

Amid speculation that the host is spearheading his podcast, the 51-year-old is reportedly weighing up his options ahead of his Today contract expiring at the end of the year – with rumours swirling that he could be eyeing a move to radio.

According to The Australian, Karl has had informal talks with the Australian Radio Network — the same network behind KIIS FM — as recently as a month ago.

He reportedly told ARN boss Michael Stephenson that “he doesn’t know what he is doing next year.”

Is Karl Stefanovic leaving Today? (Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage)

And with the seat beside Kyle Sandilands sitting empty following Jackie O’s dramatic departure, Karl’s chat with ARN has set tongues wagging among media insiders.

Could he be in line for the role? The slot beside Kyle would be a tempting proposition for anyone.

Or could Karl end up working alongside Jackie O instead?

With both Kyle and Jackie’s futures up in the air, stranger things have happened.

What is Karl Stefanovic doing now?

A seasoned broadcaster, Karl recently took to Instagram to announce the launch of his self-titled podcast, The Karl Stefanovic Show — teasing that he’ll be “free” to chat with whoever he wants.

“So I have some pretty exciting news,” the father of four revealed.

“I have this curious beast that lives inside my head, and I’m about to unleash that beast.”

A career pivot is suddenly looking very possible.

Karl has been at the helm of Today for more than two decades — but the show has recently trailed rival Sunrise in the ratings.

Reports suggest he received a pay cut of around $1 million last year, bringing his salary to approximately $2 million, and was handed just a 12-month contract extension rather than a longer deal.

Sarah revealed news of her pregnancy live on Today on March 11. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Sarah Abo’s baby news

The news of Karl taking his podcast to London comes as his Today show co-host, Sarah Abo, announces her pregnancy.

The beloved host, 39, announced live on air that she and husband Cyrus Moran are expecting their first child together — a baby boy.

Sarah was emotional as she shared the news, admitting it hadn’t been an easy road to get here.

Sarah was glowing in this official announcement photo she shared to her Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

As Sarah will be taking maternity leave soon, one can only wonder – will Karl take this opportunity to leave as well?

Karl has confessed in the past that he is fond of his friendship with Sarah Abo and enjoys working with her.

Only time will tell.