Reality TV royalty named on leaked list of contestants for The Traitors Australia

We are expecting the return of The Traitors Australia in 2026, but the rumour mill about the contestants is already in overdrive.

Advertisement

According to TV Blackbox, the show has already finished filming in New Zealand.

So, who can we expect to see on the cloak and dagger show?

According to whispers, we’ll see reality TV royalty, comedians, singers, and social players play the ultimate murder mystery game.

Find out what we know below.

Advertisement

Who do you want The Traitors Australia contestants to be? (Credit: Network 10)

Who are The Traitors Australia contestants?

While the official cast hasn’t been announced yet, the @realitytv_fan Instagram account has revealed a “rumoured” cast list.

The account, which provides updates on reality shows, has been accurate in the past, so they might be on to something!

And it seems like all bases are covered!

Advertisement

We will have to wait and see if Cam Merchant swaps love for murder on The Traitors Australia. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Starting off strong with Married at First Sight Australia, we’ve got Cam Merchant. Sticking with Channel Nine, we could also see a slew of Love Island Australia stars.

Who, you might ask?

Claudia Bonifazio, Rachael Gouvignon, and Josh and Luke Packham, who have also starred on The Block.

Advertisement

We can also potentially expect The Bachelor Australia stars Alex Nation and Keira Maguire. The pair were both famously on the 2016 season and butted heads, will one of them be a traitor, and the other be a faithful? We will have to wait and see!

With a game all about strategy, you’d expect Australian Survivor stars to be in the mix. If the rumours are true, we will see Kirby Bentley, and AJ Antonios also compete for the prize.

Speaking of strategy and drama, The Real Housewives of Melbourne’s Gamble Breaux and The Real Housewives of Sydney’s Krissy Marsh are also predicted to join the 2026 cast. Previously, Krissy was rumoured to be the host of the revived show.

Advertisement

The account also speculated about MasterChef Australia’s Alvin Quah joining the show.

Singer and Australian Idol star Cosima De Vito, Made in Bondi’s Lawson Mahoney, Manaaki Hoepo from Aussie Shore, and Big Brother Australia alumni Tully Smyth are also listed.

To round things off in terms of reality TV, the account also features RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star Queen Kong and judge and comedian Rhys Nicholson.

Advertisement

It isn’t rumoured to be just reality stars – John Farnham’s son, Robert, is also listed.

Gretel Killeen is set to host the newest season of The Traitors Australia. (Credit: Channel 10)

Who is hosting The Traitors Australia?

After debuting in 2022, the Australian version of the beloved show was put on ice in 2023 following dismal ratings.

However, the former Big Brother Australia host, Gretel Killeen, will be taking over from Rodger Corser.

Advertisement

“The Traitors is returning to 10 in 2026 with Aussie legend @GretelKilleen as host! Dust off your cloaks, trusty Traitors, and prepare to bury the hatchet… in your closest ally’s back 🗡️🥀,” Channel 10 wrote in an announcement on September 28.