New host of The Traitors reboot is ‘revealed’

The new host of The Traitors reboot has reportedly been revealed.

The Real Housewives of Sydney star Krissy Marsh will be taking over as the host of the Network 10 show, according to news.com.au.

The program premiered in 2022 and was hosted by Rodger Corser, but received poor ratings and finished after its second series.

However, the network is now rebooting the show and bosses hope Krissy, 53, will bring fresh life to the show.

Krissy Marsh is reportedly being lined up to host The Traitors reboot. (Credit: Getty)

According to reports, the third series will once again feature celebrities, after season two featured a mix of celebrities and well-known names.

The show’s previous host, Rodger, moved to Channel Nine to host The Floor.

The Traitors was quietly benched in 2023, but New Idea confirmed the show was being brought back for a reboot – this time in New Zealand.

Based on the original Dutch series, The Traitors sees a group of contestants living together in a secluded location.

They are secretly divided into two roles: the Faithful, who must work together to build a prize pot and identify the hidden saboteurs; and the Traitors, a small group who covertly eliminate a Faithful each night while avoiding detection.

Rodger Corser hosted the first two seasons of The Traitors Australia. (Credit: Channel 10)

The Aussie version debuted in 2022, and after two lacklustre seasons, Network 10 announced they were shelving the show.

At the time, they said they were leaving the door open for a possible return.

Since then, the US and UK versions of The Traitors have found great success, especially after the US version switched tactics and started casting reality stars instead of unknowns.

This has reportedly buoyed Network 10 to dip their toe back into the game.