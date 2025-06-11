After the shock news of the cancellation of The Project, Channel 10 has provided more details on its replacement.

Advertisement

The network has revealed that the current affairs and insights program 10 NEWS+, will air from three days after The Project finishes, on June 30, from 6pm.

It will follow the 5pm news bulletin and include extensive coverage and deeper investigative reporting, with Denham Hitchcock and Walkley Award-winning journalist Amelia Brace at the helm.

“What we’re doing with 10 NEWS+ is completely different to anything else in the market,” Paramount Australia’s Vice President of News Martin White.

“We’re giving you more — breaking exclusive stories and offering our own unique take on the biggest issues impacting Australians, across multiple platforms including 10, 10 Play and YouTube.

Advertisement

“And at the heart of everything we do is delivering news and current affairs that matter to you. No filler. No opinion. Just the facts.”

Amelia Brace and Denham Hitchcock will lead 10 NEWS+. (Credit: Channel 10)

Who is Denham Hitchcock?

Across his journalism career, which spans over 30 years, Denham has been on the frontline in Iraq and Syria, and he was also a US Correspondent for the Nine Network. There, his coverage included mass shootings, tornadoes, and presidential campaigns.

“This is a rare opportunity to be at the ground level of an exciting new program,” Denham said after the announcement.

Advertisement

“Yes, we will be here to tell the stories that matter daily, to ask the real questions that get to the heart of it, but we will also be mixing it with the main players when it comes to the big news events that capture the nation’s attention. When I look around the newsroom, I see a crack team that’s ready to hit the go button.”

Amelia Brace is bringing her extensive background in global affairs and politics to 10 NEWS+. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Amelia Brace?

Amelia already has an extensive background in politics and global affairs under her belt. During her time in the industry, she has covered affairs across Canberra and the globe.

During her coverage of the Black Lives Matter protest after the death of George Floyd, she and her crew were assaulted by police. This was picked up worldwide and garnered international attention, leading to her testimony before a US congressional hearing.

Advertisement

“As soon as I heard the pitch for 10 NEWS+, I wanted to be a part of it,” she said. “I have always operated without fear or favour, with an unwavering commitment to the public’s right to know, and a determination to find and expose the truth.

“Denham and I are not just presenters, we’re journalists. Between us, there’s little we haven’t covered.

“We’ll be sharing not just information but understanding. The facts, but also the context and background. The 10 NEWS+ team is as exciting as it is exceptional. I’m looking forward to bringing together this wealth of experience to tell stories differently each night.”

Anglea Bishop will be joining 10 NEWS+. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Who else will be on 10 NEWS+?

Amelia and Denham will be joined a rotation of anchors including Political Editor Ashleigh Raper, Bill Hogan, Brianna Parkins, Samantha Butler, Carrie-Anne Greenbank, and Claudia Vrdoljak, and Entertainment Editor Angela Bishop.

The pair will host it from Sunday to Thursday, and Hugh Riminton and Ursula Heger will take over on Fridays.