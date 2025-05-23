Angela Bishop has made a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, Peter Baikie.

The 10 News First entertainment editor and showbiz reporter shared a photo from their wedding day on Instagram on May 22, to mark what would have been a monumental milestone for the pair.

“20 years ago today. I miss you with all my heart,” she wrote, reflecting upon what would have been their 20th wedding anniversary.

Peter was diagnosed with a rare cancer in 2016 and died in 2017 at the age of 54.

Speaking to our sister publication Woman’s Day in 2023, she said there was “no map” to navigate grief.

“Parenting is a huge responsibility, and when I lost Peter, I had no one to bounce off anymore. We were often on the same page, and now I don’t have that person to run things by,” she shared at the time.

“I’ve had wonderful extended family to help since I’ve been on my own, but it’s not quite the same.”

During the same interview, the reporter reflected on her daughter turning 16 and how proud Peter would have been of her.

“Peter was a mechanic, and was so looking forward to teaching her to drive – he would have been amazing,” she said.

“Some days you miss them more than others. This is one of them.”

Amelia, who was 10 when her father passed away, is now 17 years old.

Angela with her late husband Peter and their daughter Amelia. (Credit: Getty)

In 2017, Angela confirmed the heartbreaking news of Peter’s passing in a statement shared with the press.

“His courage in fighting this disease left all who shared his journey full of immense admiration. He found his tower of strength in his wife Angela and the love of his daughter Amelia,” it read.

“He embraced life with all it had to offer him — but without doubt, his family and friends were the highlights in his world.”

“The love shown to Angela and family during his final days by Peter’s circle of friends is [a] testament to the man he was.”

“He fought courageously till the end and passed away on Wednesday, 22nd November 2017, peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends.”