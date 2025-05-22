Tiger Lily Hutchence pays sweet tribute to late mother Paula Yates

Tiger Lily Hutchence has made a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Paula Yates.

Advertisement

She was spotted in London on May 20, wearing a white dress, which was simple and nostalgic.

It is reminiscent of a dress her mother wore to the charity premiere after-party for the film A Little Princess in February 1996, at Planet Hollywood in London.

Paula went to the event with her children and Michael Hutchence.

Tiger Lily finished the look with sandals, a tote bag, and a pink and red cardigan.

Advertisement

The outing follows Tiger Lily’s reported wedding to her partner Ben Archer on April 12, in a private wedding ceremony in London.

At the time, The Sun reported that they tied the knot in a “very chic, very low-key wedding” and booked a restaurant on Columbia Road. About 30 guests were in attendance, including her adoptive father and her sisters Pixie and Fifi.

Tiger Lily Hutchence showed off her baby bump in London. (Credit: Backgrid)

“The guest list was very rock ’n’ roll, with Tiger Lily’s godfather, Nick Cave, invited, too,” a source told the publication after the nuptials.

Advertisement

“Tiger Lily and Ben are so happy together, and this ceremony was just for their closest friends and family. It was a beautiful day and, after the service, they all sat down to have a meal together.”

The outlet also reported that the couple were “keen” to wed before their child was born. They were then spotted in London with their wedding bands on a few days later.

Tiger Lily Hutchence paid tribute to her mother, Paula Yates, by wearing a dress similar to this. (Credit: Getty)

When New Idea broke the news of TigerLily’s pregnancy in February, a source told the publication that the baby could be “just the thing” to heal a reported family rift that started after Michael’s brother, Bali-based Rhett Hutchence, was cut off.

Advertisement

Tiger Lily was adopted by Paula’s ex-husband ex-husband Sir Bob Geldof, after Michael and Paula died.

“Lots of things happened after Bob adopted Tiger. There was a lot of animosity at the time between Rhett and Bob. The media attention didn’t help either, and in the end, the Geldofs cut off all ties,” a close friend said at the time.